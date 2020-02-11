Michael Irvin backtracks report on Tom Brady and the Cowboys

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sport

The legend of Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin made a noise last week, indicating that he had spoken with several people who believe his former team could trade Dak Prescott and sign threatening free-agent quarterback Tom Brady.

“I’m telling you now, in the Super Bowl in Miami, some very important people I had conversations with who were leaning in the same direction,” Irvin said. “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me, I put down the drink and said, “Let’s talk a little more about this.” I promise you, I’ve had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you that you’re going through the same scenario. ”

Irvin’s comments raised eyebrows, especially given that they came after the Cowboys had publicly declared that Prescott was their husband while showing a lack of interest in Brady.

Less than a week later, and Irvin is back from his original statement.

“I never said I spoke to anyone with the Cowboys,” said Irvin Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth telegram in Fort Worth. “I made sure that I told important people who were involved in the process. I said what someone said. That should not be understood, because those are my thoughts about what should happen, “said Irvin. “There is no way in the world that should happen. That would be insane. Are you kidding? Are you crazy? It’s over for Tom.”

This is mainly due to the status of Brady as an impending free agent and the inability of the Cowboys to sign Prescott next month for an extension for the free agency.

Is this possible? Yes. Is it likely? Not at all. The 42-year-old Brady is almost old enough to be the father of Prescott. There is no legitimate reason to believe that Dallas would trade 26-year-old Pro Bowler for a player in the twilight of his career.

Even then we are talking about the American team and the American Quarterback. Whenever the two are paired, even around the NFL water cooler, the news is.