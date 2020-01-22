Love Island stars Michael Griffiths and Ellie Brown finally found love after meeting at Ex On The Beach.

The 28-year-old former firefighter has stated that Geordie girl Ellie is “the one” after getting to know each other in the celebrity version of the MTV reality show.

Michael says he is now in love with Ellie months after he spurned Love Island winner Amber Gill and dropped from Joanna Chimonides.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Michael said they had built a “good bond” and an “incredible” relationship.

Ellie Brown and Michael Griffiths ‘found love’

(Photo: Ken McKay / ITV / REX / Shutterstock)

Michael was initially skeptical of going to another dating show after his experience with Love Island, but is glad that he contradicted this feeling.

He went on to explain, “Having someone as great as you in my life means so much. I’m head over heels and I won’t let go.”

The couple first appeared on the show since they were both former Love Islanders and Northerners, but it soon became much more.

Michael greeted Ellie for helping him “open up and believe a lot more in me.”

He went on to describe his new love as “beautiful” and a “real girl” and said that he ultimately “didn’t feel like she wanted something from me, it was only natural.”

Michael believes that there is already a deep trust in their relationship and said, “I would give her my cell phone so that she doesn’t have to worry.”

Love Island star Michael Griffiths says Ellie Brown is the one

The romance developed quickly and they already met each other’s families.

After his love island experience, in which he was poorly portrayed for being unloaded from Amber, Michael said it took a while to convince him to take part in Ex On The Beach.

He admitted, “I didn’t know if I would be painted out as a bad guy again or if I would be able to change people’s perception of me.”

Ellie Brown was on Love Island in 2018

(Image: ITV / REX / Shutterstock)

It was just the tonic for his love life because he has a “solid friend” in Ellie who left Love Island in the arms of millionaire Charlie Brake.

Michael concluded: “The show was definitely great for me. Whatever happens, I know I’ve found someone I can’t let go of. “

