Michael Brown's lawyer updates on prison activities

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 9:03 PM EST / Updated: Jan 19, 2020 / 9:55 PM EST

West Virginia Regional Prison

ROANOKE COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) –Michael Brown’s lawyer sent a message to his supporters via Facebook on January 18.

Deborah caldwell-bono posted on the Justice for Michael Brown Support Group page.

She wrote that Brown “hangs in there” and “that he is very grateful for the support, prayers and wishes sent to him. he immerses himself in reading documents containing positive messages and those which contribute to his objective of learning in the fields which interest him and of managing everything that life sends to you. “

She also says that Brown himself will likely reach his supporters on the group page, but warns that he cannot discuss the charges against him under any circumstances.

Some of his supporters sent him money which he apparently used to buy new shoes that offer more support than government-issued slippers.

Brown is accused of killing and killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County in November.