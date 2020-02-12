Michael Bloomberg’s Stop and Frisk Audio Leak puts campaign in Hot Seat

Michael Bloomberg’s The campaign hit a bump in the long road to the White House on Tuesday, when a recording of the former mayor of New York suddenly popped up in 2015 and endorsed the ‘stop and search’ crime prevention program.

Just as Bloomberg began making a number of national introductions with his Democratic presidential campaign, the recording went viral, where he can be clearly heard defending the anti-crime program and saying that other law enforcement programs across the country can view it as a way to identify minorities suspected of committing a crime.

“Ninety-five percent of the murders, murderers and victims of murders fit one M.O. You can just take a description, give it to Xerox, and pass it on to all agents, “says Bloomberg in an interview with the Aspen Institute in 2015.

“They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in almost every city (inaudible).”

Bloomberg also noted that people were complaining that “we put all the agents in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why are you doing it? Because that’s the crime.”

“And the way you take the weapons out of the children’s hands is to throw them against the wall and search them.”

The billionaire businessman publicly apologized for the program last November just before announcing his career as president at the Christian Cultural Center in New York, a predominantly black mega-church in Brooklyn.

“I was wrong. And I’m sorry,” he said in a speech in which he spoke directly to a group of people disproportionately affected by the policies critics consider race-based. Some municipal officials doubted his location choice and the fact that this was a way would be to agree with black voters that are crucial to every reach of the 2020 Democratic candidates.

Now Bloomberg apologizes again and again President Trump makes optimum use of this latest hiccup.

Although Trump himself is a vocal supporter of the stop and search policy, he posted the audio clip of the Bloomberg speech on Tuesday and added in a meanwhile deleted tweet that the billionaire is a “total racist”.

In a statement to the press on Tuesday, Bloomberg challenged Trump’s claims while issuing another mea culpa, trying to explain why he advocated stopping and searching during his 12-year term as mayor.

“The removed tweet from President Trump is the latest example of his endless efforts to divide Americans. I inherited the police practice of stopping and searching, and as part of our attempt to stop violence against weapons, it was overused. time I left the office, I reduced it by 95%, but I should have done it faster and faster, I regret it and I apologized – and I have taken the responsibility to understand too long for the impact understanding of the black and Latino communities. “

“But this issue and my comments about it do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice and racial equality reform. I believe that we must end mass detention and, during my term of office, we have reduced detention by 40% and the youth restriction by more than 60%. We have created the Young Men’s Initiative to help young men in color on their way to success, what President Obama built to create My Brother’s Keeper. And we have overhauled a school system that had neglected and under-funded schools in black and Latino communities for too long.

I apologized for taking too long to understand the impact of stop and search on the black and Latino community.

I inherited stop and search. In an attempt to stop violence by weapons, it was used too much. I have reduced it by 95%.

I should have cut it earlier. https://t.co/nj2hBJcQP6

– Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) 11 February 2020

“President Trump, on the other hand, inherited a country that marched to greater equality and divided us with racist calls and hateful rhetoric. The challenge today is clear: we must confront this president and do everything we can to defeat him. The president’s attack on me clearly reflects his fear of the growing power of my campaign. Make no mistake Mr. President: I am not afraid of you and I will not allow you to bully me or anyone else in America. Between now and November I will do everything to beat you, whether I am voting or not. “

According to The New York Times the NYPD used “stopping and searching” to interrogate and sometimes physically beat people who they thought were involved in some form of criminal activity. The majority of those people were young black and Latino men. Often colored people stopped walking on the street, lived in a public home or drove to work. Thanks to the efforts, the NYPD was able to follow crime trends in various communities in the city.

Although the policy had been a regular part of the NYPD’s efforts, Bloomberg and search stopped dramatically when it took effect in 2002. By the time he left the office in 2013, more than 5 million stops were registered by the police.

“The temperature in the city at the time was that the police were at war with black and brown people on the street,” Jenn Rolnick-Borchetta, the director of impact litigation at the Bronx Defenders, told the Times.

The group then successfully continued the department during training, which was ultimately deemed unconstitutional because the stops were race based.

Bloomberg, who has spent nearly $ 500 million on his presidential campaign so far, is trying to focus on his efforts in the upcoming primaries, especially in South Carolina, where there will be many more undecided black voters. Although his campaign has issued strategic approvals from several prominent Blacks on Wednesday, including the US Virgin Islands Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, Congressman New York Gregory Meeks and Georgia Rep. Lucy Mcbath, some of the other presidential primary rivals are trying to take advantage of this idea that he has racist tendencies in the policies he supports.

“Mike Bloomberg’s comments in the video are extremely worrying. The racist stereotypes he uses do not belong today, and anyone who applies for the presidential nomination should reject them,” said the 2020 candidate Tom Steyer in a statement to Fox News.

