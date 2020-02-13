Michael Bloomberg height: How long is ‘mini Mike’? Obsessed Trump mocks the status of rival – but he would not be so short on the world stage

Let’s just be honest: we all conducted a quick Google search to see how big the presidential Mike Bloomberg is after Donald Trump called him a “5’4” mass of dead energy “on Twitter.

The length of the former mayor of New York City has become one of the newest obsessions of the president as he tweets live about the 2020 Democratic primaries, gives nicknames to the candidates and throws frequent attacks on those who attract his attention.

Mr. Trump has called Mr. Bloomberg “Mini Mike” in recent weeks and added his insults to a series of destructive tweets on Thursday morning in which the Democratic candidate was referred to as “a small version of Jeb” Low Energy “Bush.”

So how long is Mr Bloomberg anyway? The president seemed to be exaggerating – or just lying – when he suggested that the former mayor was 5’4 ‘.

Although he may be below the national average for men (5’10 ”), Mr. Bloomberg is actually not that short.

In reality, Mr Bloomberg is at 5 ‘8’, according to Google. Both he and Mr. Trump, however, have been accused of not being honest about their heights.

Although a study by the conservative news site Free Beacon claimed that the Google listing for Mr. Bloomberg was “far too generous,” other news sources also pointed to discrepancies about the President’s height.

While Mr. Trump is reportedly listed as 6’2 on his driver’s license, a medical report released by physician White Ronny Jackson in 2018 left him an inch higher to 6’3 ‘. The president conveniently placed the same record under the obesity classification and was generally regarded as doubtful after the release.

The president apparently has always been obsessed with the size and used it to belittle his apparent enemies over the years and to lift his supporters.

Mr. Trump is nicknamed Tennessee Senator Bob Corker “Liddle” Bob Corker “and Florida Senator Marco Rubio” Little Marco “in 2016.

A year later, he said he supported former Alabama Senator Luther Strange, whom he called “Big Luther” in a tweet. Mr. Strange is 6’9 “.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

Mr. Trump is quite high on the world stage compared to other international leaders. His friend in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is 5’9 “, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel is at 5’5”.

He is probably about as tall as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is at 6’2 “, but shorter than Serbian Aleksandar Vucic, who is 6’6,” according to reports.

Mr. Bloomberg falls somewhere in between other world leaders when it comes to height: Russian President Vladimir Putin is a reported 5’7 “, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is 5’9”.

Height is of course in no way an indication of a person’s possibilities. In response to the President’s attacks, Mr. Bloomberg said in a tweet of himself: “I have the record and the means to beat you. And I will.”

“We know many of the same people in NY,” Mr. Bloomberg added in response to Mr. Trump. ‘Behind you they laugh at you and call you a carnival barking clown. They know that you have inherited a fortune and wasted on stupid deals and incompetence. “

The burn should strike the president a few centimeters.

