Michael Bloomberg apologizes for the racist stop and frisk policy ... Again

Mike Bloomberg has issued a statement following a surfaced audio from a 2015 speech in which the former mayor of New York City defends the city’s racist stop-and-frisk policy.

“I inherited the police practice of stopping and searching, and as part of our efforts to stop violence against weapons, it was overused,” says Bloomberg’s statement. “By the time I left my office, I reduced it by 95%, but I should have done it faster and faster. I regret it and apologized – and I have taken the responsibility to stay too long to understand its impact on the black and Latino community. “

During a speech at the Aspen Institute in Colorado in 2015, Bloomberg argued that putting police in black and brown neighborhoods was a proven way to reduce crime.

“It’s controversial, but the first is that all of you – 95 percent of your murders, murderers and murder victims, are fit for one M.O.” Bloomberg said. “You can just take the description, and distribute Xerox to all agents. They are male minorities, 15 to 25. That’s right in New York … That’s right in almost every city. And that’s where the real crime is. “

He went on:

“Put the police where the crime is located in the minority neighborhoods. So this is – one of the unintended consequences is, people say, “Oh my God, you arrest children for marijuana who are all minorities.” Yes that is true. Why Because we place all agents in the minority neighborhoods. Yes that’s right. Why are we doing it? Because there is all crime. And the way you take the weapons out of the children’s hands is to throw them against the wall and search them. “

This is not an outlier. It corresponds to what Bloomberg said publicly during his tenure as mayor of New York until fall 2019, when he presented an equally weak mea culpa for a congregation of black churchgoers in Brooklyn, conveniently timed for his provisional presidential run.

“I’m really wrong about something important,” Bloomberg said. “At the time I didn’t understand the full impact that stops had on the black and Latino community. I was completely focused on saving lives, but as we know, good intentions aren’t good enough.”

His claims of ignorance received a lukewarm response in the banks.

The full impact that stop-and-fouk had on black and Latino communities was provided directly to Bloomberg’s administration. Stop and search was a dehumanizing policy of racial profiling that criminalized New Yorkers in their own communities and was imprecisely linked to a reduction in crime, despite the fact that crime was already tending down. According to data from the New York American Civil Liberties Union, at stop-and-frisk’s height in 2011 under Bloomberg, more than 685,000 people were stopped; nine out of ten were innocent of misconduct.

But Bloomberg was a true believer despite the growing evidence that this was a wrong practice. When the city council submitted legislative proposals on the practice in June 2013, Mayor Bloomberg said that color people should search more, not less

From the New York Post:

“I think we disproportionately stop too many whites and minorities. It is exactly the opposite of what they say, “Bloomberg said in his weekly radio show, in response to the approval by the city council of two bills aimed at controlling controversial police tactics.

“I don’t know where they went to school, but they certainly didn’t take a maths course. Or a logical course.”

But in August 2013, a federal judge ruled that the New York Police Department’s stop-and-frisk policy violated the constitutional rights of blacks and Latinos “that would not be stopped if they were white”. In a 195-page decision, Judge Shira A. Scheindlin noted that the NYPD completely ignored the Fourth Amendment (protection against unreasonable searches and seizures) and the equal protection clause.

Bloomberg was furious after Scheindlin’s decision and vowed to appeal the decision. (The appeal was withdrawn under the administration of DeBlasio the following year).

He is convinced that stop-and-frisk was an effective policy: in an arrogant tone at the Aspen Institute 2015 and with more respectable sensibilities in an interview in 2018 in which he maintained that stop-and-frisk was not a violation of a person’s civil rights.

From the New York Times:

He rejected a different court ruling as the opinion of a single judge who could have been overturned on appeal. Mr. Bloomberg suggested that many Democrats would agree with him on police.

“I think people, voters, want low crime,” said Mr. Bloomberg. “They don’t want children to kill each other.”

But now he is sorry, because to be the Democratic candidate for president, he has to pretend that he cares about the black and Latino voters he would have liked to throw against the wall. A new Quinnipiac survey indicated that 22 percent of black voters support Bloomberg nationwide, leaving him just behind Biden, who holds 27 percent of the share. But this was before Bloomberg was forced to debut his apology trip across the country, and I think we’ll see if voters are ready and willing to trade in one racist for a more respectable one.

