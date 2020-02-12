Michael Bennet falls from 2020 presidential racing moments after Andrew Yang

Michael Bennet ended his presidential campaign after failing to gain significant support along the campaign track, and suspended his bid because the voting results of the New Hampshire primary president showed a weak performance for the Colorado senator.

The hopeful 2020 reportedly told supporters on Tuesday: “I love you, New Hampshire. Whether you knew it or not, we had a great time together. “

He added, “I think it’s good for us to end the campaign tonight.”

The announcement came just after Andrew Yang, another low-voting Democratic presidential candidate, announced that he was suspending his campaign amid the first in the nation’s primary.

“They have decided tonight, and tonight will not be our night, but let me say this to New Hampshire: you can see me again, so thank you,” said Mr. Bennet.

1/16

Amy Klobuchar changes her shoes backstage after a speech in Exeter, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

2/16

A warmly packed dog attends an Elizabeth Warren event at the Amherst Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire

AFP via Getty Images

3/16

Lisa Olney, of Wellesley, Massachussets, shows her support for Elizabeth Warren in Nashua, New Hampshire

Getty Images

4/16

Joe Biden hoped to improve his bad performance in Iowa in New Hampshire primary school

REUTERS

5/16

Elizabeth Warren, known for giving time to supporters for selfies, works the public at the University of New Hampshire in Durham

Getty Images

6/16

Bernie Sanders, who won the 2016 victory in New Hampshire against Hillary Clinton, talks to the media in Manchester

Getty Images

7/16

A man holds up a sign criticizing billionaires in the Michael Bloomberg presidential race in Compton, Califronia. The former mayor of New York skipped the first caucus in Iowa and instead campaigned on February 3 in California

Reuters

8/16

Elizabeth Warren is presented with a balloon image of herself at a campaign event in Nashua, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

9/16

Joe Biden takes a selfie with a supporter and his child outside of a campaign event in Somersworth, New Hampshire on February 5

Reuters

10/16

A Trump supporter rides on January 14 at a rally for Amy Klobuchar in Des Moines, Iowa

AP

11/16

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders argue after a confrontation in a TV debate in which Sanders claimed that Warren did not tell the truth about a conversation in which she claimed that a woman could not win the presidency on January 14

AP

12/16

Supporter Pat Provencher listens to Pete Buttigieg in Laconia, New Hampshire on February 4

Getty

13/16

Elizabeth Warren rushes off after a conversation with reporters during a campaign event in Nashau, New Hampshire

Getty

14/16

Supporters of Amy Klobuchar gather for a demonstration. Behind them, dozens of Pete Buttigieg characters are planted in the snowy soil

AP

15/16

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire awaiting the results of the caucus in Iowa

Reuters

16/16

Candidates participate in the CNN debate before the Iowa caucus on January 14. From left to right: billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer, senator Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden, senator Bernie Sanders, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

AFP / Getty

The first primary results of New Hampshire seemed to show Bernie Sanders with an important first place, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.

Elizabeth Warren finished in fourth place, while former vice president Joe Biden also seemed to have another weak show, following what he called a “gut blow” fourth place in the Iowa caucus.

Although the results of the New Hampshire primary are not necessarily indicative of those who secure the Democratic nomination, analysts say the field is often won by a small group of toppers who then participate in Super Tuesday and other battlefield states.

Bennet initially gained national fame when he delivered a speech on the senate floor about the partial closure of the government under Donald Trump.

An excerpt of the speech went online and received more views than any other C-Span video on the senate floor, causing many to urge the Colorado senator to bid for the presidency.

He failed to conduct some of the recent Democratic debates, which required some polling and fundraising quotas to be on stage with the most important candidates.

Mr. Yang, who announced the suspension of his candidacy just before Mr. Bennet, was the last color candidate to be considered for the debate, leaving behind a still crowded field of white candidates competing for the Democratic nomination.

