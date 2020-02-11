Michael Bennet ends the 2020 presidential campaign

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet ended his 2020 presidential campaign in a speech to supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“I think it is appropriate that we end the campaign tonight,” said Bennet to a crowd in Concord.

He went on to say, “I really want to say that I appreciate the fact that you gave me a chance here and that you give all other candidates a chance. I wish all candidates going beyond New Hampshire all the best.”

Bennet’s candidacy had faltered from the start, and the Colorado Senator was unable to qualify for the majority of the democratic debates. But the Democrat stayed in the race long after his swing and turned almost exclusively to New Hampshire as it became clear that he had no way to win in Iowa.

Bennet, the seventh member of the U.S. Senate running for the presidency in this cycle, wanted to stand out as a candidate who could win tight races, as he did in his first Senate race in 2010, and with whom he could work Republicans.

The senator regularly attacked the left wing of the Democratic Party and publicly feared that moving the party too far to the left would not only help Trump, but also affect democratic efforts to win over voters who stayed at home in 2016.

“I don’t think at the moment the Democratic Party at national level is very much about what the American people think,” he said when he announced his offer. “But this is an opportunity to show what we stand for so that we can have an ideas competition. I think it’s phenomenal that we have as different candidates as we do in every way and that we have the number that we have. Such a process is long overdue in the Democratic Party. “

Democratic electorate, however, showed little interest in the issue, although Bennet raised “Medicare for All” questions before they became the centerpiece of other moderate candidate attacks on comprehensive health policy.

“I’m worried about this bill,” he told CNN in early 2019, noting that he was concerned that the bill would apply to employer-based insurance plans that most Americans have. “I don’t think this is a good place to start.”

Bennet barely took part in state or national elections towards the end of his campaign, but continued to fight, with special emphasis on New Hampshire, where the candidate promised to hold 50 town halls before the area code in February.

Bennet started the race in early April. The senator had planned to get in earlier, but delayed his announcement after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and subsequently issued a clean health certificate.

The culmination of Bennet’s campaign was when he criticized Vice President Joe Biden in 2012 for doing bad business for the American people when he negotiated a tax and spending deal with Senator Mitch McConnell. Bennet voted against the deal, arguing that the deal was bad.

“That was a lot for Mitch McConnell,” said Bennet, “and a terrible deal for America.”

The attack did not hurt Biden, however, as he remains the leader in the Democratic nomination and Bennet ends his offer.