Michael Barrymore: Why the Stuart Lubbock family hardly have any photos

Stuart Lubbock’s father has given up every picture of him to try to get justice (Photo: PA)

Barrymore: Body In The Pool producer Owen Jones has revealed a secret heartache for the Lubbock family after the death of their son Stuart – because photos of the 31-year-old have disappeared after being given away and never to return.

In the 19 years since Lubbock was found dead in the pool of Michael Barrymore’s house, he had sustained serious anal wounds that corresponded to rape, Terry Lubbock’s father, Stuart, has a mission to find the truth and find justice .

But in recent years, and online, only three photos of Stuart have appeared prominently, a passport photo of him in a red shirt and a brown jacket, and two staged photos of him arranged and started up on his wedding day.

Tragically, these are now the only pictures in circulation, because Terry, in a desperate attempt to help his son, found every picture he had of his boy away … and now doesn’t even have anything for himself because of Stuart’s memory to preserve.

Owen Phillips, producer of the film, told exclusively Metro.co.uk: “Yes, because they don’t have them. This is again one of the tragedies of the case.

“If you go through the cuttings, you see them in newspapers and articles, but what happened is that he gave them entirely to journalists who didn’t give them back to him.”

Stuart was found dead in the pool of Barrymore in March 2001 (photo: PA)

“We had to have some sort of license, an image of Kevin (Stuart’s brother) and Stuart from a news agency who clearly received the photos some time ago and never returned them. So a personal photo of Kevin and Stuart, we have to pay licensing fees to a news agency that claims copyright on it because they managed to get it.

“What has happened over the years is that journalists have taken many pictures of them.”

Fortunately, Owen and the team were able to use some of the photos and videos given away during the documentary, but many of them have now disappeared to never be seen again.

Only a handful of photos are now available to Lubbock after they are sold under license (Photo: PA)

This included Stuart’s wedding videos and photos, one of which is now used primarily in stories about the death of the 31-year-old.

“The wedding album, the wedding album was such a mission,” Owen said. “The wedding video was such a mission because Terry had no copies of it. He gave them all away to TV crews. “

“He literally surrendered everything,” he added. “So he has nothing, the only photos he has of Stuart are those we found and gave to him.”

Terry Lubbock has campaigned for answers in the death of his son (Photo: Channel 4)

DCI Jennings from Essex Police now offers a reward for information about his death (Photo: PA)

“You must think that you have an army of (journalists) who have gone through the matter and do their best to get as much as possible. That’s what happened, “the filmmaker added.

“He gave them everything he has. And that includes his personal photos. “

Michael Barrymore was arrested with two other men, ex-boyfriend Jonathan Kenney, and party visitor Justin Merritt, in 2007, in connection with the death, but were later released without charge.

The host of Strike It Lucky has always kept his innocence and that he does not know how Lubbock died – which was claimed in a new statement released before the documentary.

The investigation is still ongoing, with the Essex police now offering a £ 20,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

Barrymore: Body In The Pool is broadcast on Channel 4 at 9 p.m.





