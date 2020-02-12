Mice fighting at an underground station in London win the prize for nature photographer of the year

This is the moment when two mice argue over a piece of food on the floor (Photo: Sam Rowley / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

London can look like an aggressive city, especially when it comes to grumpy commuters on the metro.

The hostility is even felt by the mice of the capital, two of whom can be seen in this perfectly timed photo on a London Underground platform.

Sam Rowley’s Station Squabble is the winner of the LUMIX People’s Choice Award for nature photographer of the year this year.

Approximately 28,000 nature photography fans voted on a shortlist of 25 images and awarded the Bristol snapper as this year’s favorite.

Michel Zoghzoghi’s “Matching Outfits” shows two jaguars working together as a team in Brazil (Photo: Michel Zoghzoghi / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

“The Surrogate Mother” by Martin Buzora establishes the bond between a ranger and an orphan black rhino in Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya (Photo: Martin Buzora / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

In an attempt to capture some of the wildlife in the capital, Sam was patiently waiting on a tube platform for some rodents to make an appearance.

He only saw them fighting for food a few times, possibly because so many small pieces will be lying on the floor.

Sam said the fight he caught lasted only a second before someone grabbed a crumb and made a dash.

He fought fierce competition, including the moving image of Martin Buzora of the band of the forester with an orphan black rhino.

Aaron Gekoski’s “Losing the Fight” sheds light on the humiliating performance that Orangutans are forced to perform in Bangkok’s Safari World (Photo: Aaron Gekos / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

“Spot the reindeer” by Francis De Andres shows how well wildlife has adapted to the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard (Photo: Francis De Andres / Wildlife Photographer of the Year)

Michel Zoghzoghi’s “Matching Outfits” shows a mother jaguar and her cub working together as a team, wearing a killed anaconda with patterns that are very similar to theirs.

A disturbing shot of an orangutan, clad in boxing gloves, sitting in the ring shows the humiliating performance in which animals have been forced to participate in Safari World, Bangkok.

The shortlist of images was chosen by the Natural History Museum from more than 48,000 images submitted for the 2019 competition.

Sam’s entry will be displayed in the museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition until it closes on 31 May 2020.

