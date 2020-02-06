Miami would be interested in WR Tarik Black transfer portal

Several weeks ago, I wrote an article explaining how the Hurricanes were to attack two large receivers on the transfer portal, Kobay White from Boston College and Tarik Black from Michigan. While White is now returning to British Columbia, it has been reported that Miami is apparently one of the schools where blacks could hang out.

Brian Dohn of 247Sports recently listed Cannes as a possible destination for Black. The other schools were Texas, Virginia, Syracuse, Arizona State and Boston College. All of these named schools, including Miami, would all have reached out to Black.

Black people entered the transfer portal in mid-December. The former four-star rookie of the 2017 class would be immediately eligible to play in 2020, and could also play in 2021, which is unusual for a graduate transfer.

Although it was thought not too long ago that Black could be on his way to Boston College, reports arose from his interest in Miami and vice versa. Black retweeted the official Hurricanes account on Twitter when the 2020 calendar was announced.

It should be noted that black graduates from Michigan in May, so over the next few months, he will visit several schools and determine which offensive system best matches his talent.

With Black, the potential and the talent are obviously there, although due to some injuries he has suffered in the past three years, Michigan has not been able to see the whole situation with Tarik. Suffering from foot injuries in 2017 and 2018 limited Black and hurt him when it came to depth map battles and team progress.

Although as has been said, the talent is there. Even as a freshman, Black started his first three games with the Wolverines, catching a touchdown in his very first game.

Last year, as a part-time runner, Black finished with 25 receptions, for 323 yards and 1 touchdown.

If Black could maintain good health, he would absolutely be a great target for the wide receiver Hurricanes. He has a huge size at 6-3 and 215 pounds, a physical WR with a good ability to peak football.

With the addition of quarterback D Eriq King and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, Miami is offering Black two exceptional selling points. With King, Black would have a Heisman preseason candidate for QB, which none of the other potential schools has, except with Texas and Sam Ehlinger. And then with Lashlee, and the high-end play style he’s going to install, Black would have tons of opportunities to catch more passes.

Additionally, because of the Hurricanes’ wide receiver position question marks in 2020, blacks would likely play more immediately. Miami lost K.J. Osborn and Jeff Thomas to the NFL draft, and they will depend on Mike Harley, Mark Pope, Dee Wiggins and Jeremiah Payton to run WR.

In the coming weeks, it will be very interesting with Black and the Hurricanes, but I think it is clear that he could be a valuable asset to the Miami offensive for the next two years.