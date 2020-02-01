Miami-Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Capsule Overview | Virginia Tech

2 p.m. at the Cassell Coliseum

The Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)

Records: Miami 12-9, 4-6 ACC; Go. Tech 15-5, 5-4.

Remarks: ACC pre-season player of the year Beatrice Mompremier (16.3 points per game, 10.4 rpg) missed eight straight with a foot injury. Miami went 3-5 without it. According to a Miami spokesperson, his decision to play on Sunday will be a decision to make. … Virginia Tech is tied for fifth place in the ACC, while Miami is in 11th place. … The Hokies broke a 16 point lead in the third quarter and lost to ACC also raced Syracuse 67-65 Thursday. … Miami recovered from an 18-point halftime deficit to knock Georgia Tech 54-49 home at home on Thursday. But the Hurricanes are 0-5 on the road this season. … Virginia Tech defeated a nationally ranked Miami team 73-65 at the Cassell Coliseum last February to score a streak of 15 consecutive losses in the series. … Virginia Tech is 10-0 at Cassell this season. … Mykea Gray averaged 13.0 points for Miami, while Aisha Sheppard averaged 16.2 points for Tech.

