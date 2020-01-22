Miami police officer claims he is black and causes uproar in the community - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

COCONUT FOREST, FLA. (WSVN) – – A Miami city police officer who previously accused of harassment raises his eyebrows again and claims that he is a black man.

Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz made the controversial claim at a Miami Commission meeting on Friday.

“As for Captain (Dana) Carr, she loves calling me a Latin American man. I am a black man. Yes, I am and I am not a Hispanic. I was born in this country, ”he told the commissioners.

The video with Ortiz’s comments is now viral.

The officer spent a lot of time defending his claim at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove.

“You don’t know the makeup of my race or ethnicity. They don’t know anything about me,” he said, “and the 1964 Civil Rights Act is voluntary. I don’t have to give you any information or tell you who I am.”

During the same meeting, the commissioners discussed racial equality within the police station.

A man who approached commissioners questioned Ortiz’s professionalism.

“Let me just show you his story here. He keeps the city liable, ”he said when he showed a slide with headlines about Ortiz.

The Miami-Dade NAACP published a clip of the meeting on Instagram and wrote in part: “His comments are worrying. And the way he used it was unsettling, to say the least. “

The Miami Commission chairman, Keon Hardemon, asked the Miami Police President, Jorge Colina, a question about race.

“How would you analyze this statement?” Hardemon said.

“I would think that something is wrong with Commissioner Hardemon. I would think so, ”said Colina.

Ortiz, who was formerly the head of the fraternal police force in the city of Miami, was previously the center of controversy. He was released from his union duties after being accused of harassing women.

Claudia Castillo is one of these women.

Several social media news posted by Ortiz years ago called on Castillo after recording the video of a Miami-Dade police officer.

“Community leaders should set a good example, so it just annoys me,” she said during the cell phone video she recorded during the encounter.

Tuesday afternoon, Miami Police Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, who is also president of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, said he wanted Ortiz to be released.

Ortiz did not immediately respond to 7News’ comments.

