Miami Police Chief: Suspended Captain Is Investigated by Another Law Enforcement Agency - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (WSVN) – A Miami city police captain who claimed to be a black man during a city commission meeting was suspended for being investigated by another law enforcement agency, the chief said.

Captain Javier Ortiz was suspended for payment on Tuesday after making controversial comments during a city commission meeting last Friday.

“As for Captain (Dana) Carr, she loves calling me a Latin American man. I am a black man. Yes, I am and I am not a Hispanic. I was born in this country, ”Ortiz told commissioners.

In an interview with 7News, Chief Jorge Colina said the reasons for his suspension were that he was being investigated for belonging to another law enforcement organization but would not go into further detail.

“We have been made aware of an investigation and it is my record that someone who is under investigation will be released from duty and that is what happened,” said Colina.

The captain was head of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, a division of the department, from 2011 to 2017.

The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, a Miami City police union, has provided information from an independent investigation that shows that during Ortiz’s time in the department, he changed his race from a white Hispanic to a black not -Hispano-American changed when he applied for promotions in 2014 and in 2017.

When asked whether Ortiz could be suspended due to his recent behavior despite the current investigation, Colina said, “That’s right.”

However, Colina said he could not explain the details of the ongoing investigation.

“I can’t go into any elements of the investigation,” he said. “I’m not free to talk about it, and frankly, I don’t even know how long that can take. I don’t know when there will be a solution.”

The boss added that he and other city guides were dissatisfied with the recent behavior, especially from the commission meeting at which Ortiz made the controversial comments.

When asked if Ortiz could lose his job due to the investigation, Colina said: “He can. I mean, these are things, like I said, if you consider someone’s employment and employment measure and could argue for years, we discussed it with the employment lawyers, the staff, etc. We’re sure that we are making the right decision, but that is no doubt intentional. “

Colina has not found out which law enforcement agency is involved in the captain’s investigation.

