Miami lands D'Eriq King and a number of sky-high expectations

D’Eriq King dedicated himself to the Miami Hurricanes on Monday afternoon after a two-day official visit last week.

Former Houston star quarterback scored 50 touchdowns (36 passes, 14 rushings) during his 2018 campaign, tossed 2982 yards and scored 674 at 6.1 yards per carry.

With King’s involvement and the lack of a specific incumbent in the quarterback position in Miami, a space that was classified as a massive question mark in 2020 has suddenly become stable.

Hurricane quarterbacks combined for 3,239 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The offense was 98th in yards per game (367.2) and 129th in down conversion percentages of 130 teams.

That’s why Miami fans are obviously excited about the prospect of getting King and aren’t afraid to drastically raise the team’s expectations for the coming season.

People even talk about playoffs. I say slow it down.

The hurricanes took a 6-7 lead in 2019 and had to double their total in less than a calendar year to get into the playoffs. Oh, and they would have to defeat Clemson.

Unless … it doesn’t matter. I will not go there.

Let’s take a look at the opponents of Miami Hurricanes in 2020 and let’s decide together (not really) what we can realistically expect from Manny Diaz and his team.

temple – The Owls 19 drew 2-1 against P5 opponents and defeated two teams (Maryland and Memphis) that were on a leaderboard at the time. Their last game of the season resulted in a 55–13 loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl.

A very profitable game for Miami, especially as Quincy Roche, Temple’s best defensive player last year, faces the opposing team.

wagner – Sharpie it as W

UAB – The blazers played for the CUSA championship against the FAU and lost to Miami two Teams that were below them in the overall ranking. It’s hard to feel safe considering the performance of Hurricanes 2019. But with a guy like King and an offensive attack, I see Miami win this clean and gain some momentum in the big one.

Michigan State – This is THE test of 2020. Miami could have a three game winning streak at the start of the season and they are likely to feel good this week. In a perfect world, the offense rolls, King puts numbers up and people talk about this team as one that could go around the corner.

It was not easy for Miami to go to East Lansing or to be on the go. The Hurricanes lost five games away from Hard Rock in 2019 and had to find a way to keep the ball going in a hostile environment.

The coast – Miami should go on revenge tour because they lost four games against coastal opponents in 2019. Sure, there is a clear argument that a kicker, a decent defense against a fourth and a 17th and a better calling could have changed that lead to at least three of them. Miami has also addressed much of these issues.

But there always seems to be a game or two of a year that seems to be separating itself from the hurricanes. Two teams Miami lost two in the Coastal (Georgia Tech and Duke) 19 didn’t even make a bowl game.

With King, a man currently ranked third in Heitman’s chances of winning, you have to like the hurricanes chances.

However, the playoffs are nothing short of a dream, even if King lives up to the hype. Miami should be clean in the regular season hoping to see another undefeated Clemson team in the ACC title game, and the Hurricanes are likely to win.

The ACC is not strong enough to allow a lossy non-champion to sneak into the playoffs without much help.

For me, reasonable expectations include double-digit earnings and a New York Six Bowl win. No appearance – a victory. This one-year rent at Quarterback has the potential to change the state of the program and catapult it in the right direction for years to come, and that’s the right way to do it.

It’s an exciting time, Canes fans. But let’s not go crazy here. Enjoy the moment, treat yourself to the hype for now. But keep in mind that games are still to be played and statistics from 2018 are not automatically carried over to 2020. The job needs to be done, the habits broken and restored, and the games played on the grate.