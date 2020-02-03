Miami Indoor Field Preview 2020 – State of the U

The Miami Hurricanes could have one of the best offensive fields in the country by 2020. The Canes have immense power in the corners, with outstanding batters Ray Gil and Alex Toral taking third and first place respectively. In the middle of the home field, Freddy Zamora is one of the country’s most complete shortstop hitters and Anthony Vilar has an elite ability to get to the base.

The biggest issue for the Hurricanes is going to be home defense. The ‘Canes have been disappointing defensively on the field in recent years, and for the team as a whole to take the next step this season, Miami’s defense must improve.

Returning players

SS Freddy Zamora

Statistics 2019: .296 AVG, .393 OBP, .447 SLG, 46 RBI, 12 2B, 0 3B, 6 HR, 31 BB, 199 AB

Freddy Zamora is one of the best short stops in Canada and the country. Zamora is a full hitter, with solid power, great contact skills and a good eye. He is also an excellent baserunner, having stolen 13 goals in 16 attempts last season. Zamora’s biggest problem is his defense, he committed a team with 22 errors last season and struggled to reach a percentage of 0.893. Zamora can and often does spectacular defense games, but too often routine games go awry at shortstop, which will need to be cleaned up in 2020.

Freddy Zamora is one of the best players on the team and he will be a key part of everything Miami does this season. Zamora will have to lead by example by improving his defense this season. If he does, it could be his last year in green and orange, as he could significantly improve his draft stock before the June MLB Draft.

1B Alex Toral

Statistics 2019: .293 AVG, .400 OBP, .656 SLG, 67 RBI, 6 2B, 0 3B, 24 HR, 39 BB, 215 AB

ACC 2019 home run leader

All-American pre-season 2020

Alex Toral is one of the best power hitters in the country. Last season, Toral led the ACC on the circuits and did a great job of designing rides and being on the base. One of the main areas of improvement that Toral could bring is the elimination of strikeouts, particularly on ball breaks, which he struggled with at the end of last season. Defensively, Toral is one of the strongest defensemen on the team, having shown great improvement on first base over the past year. He’s only made five mistakes all season, and with another step forward, he could be even better.

Alex Toral will be one of the best players in Miami in 2020. This season will almost certainly be his last in green and orange, because like many other members of the team, he plans to be taken in the first rounds of the draft. the MLB.

3B Ray Gil

Statistics 2019: .318 AVG, .396 OBP, .565 SLG, 44 RBI, 14 2B, 0 3B, 13 HR, 26 BB, 214 AB

Third All-ACC 2019 Team

All-American pre-season 2020

Ray Gil is an excellent third baseman, especially on the attacking side of the game. He has an aggressive approach that leads to a lot of solid contacts that led him to put up solid slugging figures during his first two years in Miami. Like Toral, Gil could take a step forward by limiting his strikeouts. Gil also needs to improve his defense, as he made 16 mistakes last season and only played 0.869. Like Zamora, Gil has the ability to make big games, but too often routine games go awry.

Ray Gil will be a key batting center for the Hurricanes this season. He could improve his draft stock enough to become a choice pick in the MLB draft next year with a solid 2020. If his defense improves and his strikeouts decrease, Gil could become a third player. elite university base this year.

2B Anthony Vilar

Statistics 2019: .291 AVG, .416 OBP, .414 SLG, 39 RBI, 12 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 49 BB, 237 AB

Anthony Vilar had a great first year season in 2019. He has done a great job at the top of the order to get to the base, and he will be looking to keep setting the table for the Miami bats in the middle of order in 2020. In addition, Vilar did a good defensive job in the middle of the home field and is an excellent double-play partner for Freddy Zamora. Vilar could improve this season by finding a little more power in his bat.

Anthony Vilar is the least experienced piece in the Miami starting field, but he is still an excellent offensive player and completes the rest of the Hurricanes lineup very well. He should continue to be a great player at the top of the Canes lineup this year.

IF Tyler Paige

Statistics 2019: .111 AVG, .200 OBP, .222 SLG, 1 RBI, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 BB, 9 AB

Tyler Paige saw very limited action as a reserve player last season. Earlier this year, he saw some time off the bench due to his ability to play well in several indoor field positions, but he was absent in the final months of the season with an injury. Paige could see a bigger role on the field this season and could very well be Gino DiMare’s first option for an off-the-field fielder.

Tyler Paige has suffered injuries in his first seasons in Miami, but could see an increased role on diamond this season. He should be one of the Hurricanes’ first options off the bench this season and should see his bats increase in the coming season.

IF Austin Pollack

Statistics 2019: .167 AVG, .167 OBP, .167 SLG, 0 RBI, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 BB, 6 AB

Austin Pollack only saw six at-bats as a freshman in 2019, but like Tyler Paige, should see more at-bats as a bench-bat in 2020. Pollack saw more action at the end of the year last season, and with more development, it could be a great piece of depth for the Hurricanes in the coming year.

Austin Pollack and Tyler Paige should be able to play a crucial role for Miami. Last season, the Hurricanes suffered injuries and struggled to rest their infielders when they needed them. In 2020, Pollack and Paige should be able to change that.

New arrivals

IF Josh Lauck

Statistics 2019 (Mission College): .309 AVG, .476 OBP, .576 SLG, 16 2B, 3 3B, 5 HR, 37 BB, 139 AB

Josh Lauck is a talented JUCO transfer that Gino DiMare will be looking to find a place to play throughout the season. At the very least, Lauck should be another solid option off the bench throughout the year. Lauck should see a bigger role than that, he should see departures from time to time, and will be a great option for filling in the gaps resulting from injuries over the season.

Josh Lauck is a talented field player who provides valuable depth on the Miami lineup. Lauck has had two great seasons at Mission College, and it is very possible that he may be able to continue the success that past JUCO transfers have had for the Hurricanes.