Miami Hurricanes vs UAB Blazers change date

On Wednesday evening, the University of Miami announced that the next non-conference game against the UAB Blazers had been moved. No, this is not a postponement, it is a change of date for the game, which will always be played this season.

Originally scheduled for Saturday September 19, the game has been moved to Thursday September 17. The match will always be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami Athletics said in a press release that the start time and TV coverage for this game will be confirmed and announced in May.

With this change of date, Miami will play UAB for a short week, just 5 days after facing FCS Wagner Seahawks on September 12. While this may not be optimal – UAB is a talented G5 team coming out of a 9-win season … and Miami has rarely played on the talent level in recent years, so this isn’t may not be a breeze – the added benefit is the extra time to prepare for the week 4 trip to East Lansing, MI to face the Michigan State Spartans.

So that’s it. Change your calendars and put Miami-UAB on Thursday September 17.

We will talk more about the calendar for next season soon.