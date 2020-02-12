Miami Hurricanes Baseball Final Preview and Predictions

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team enters the 2020 season with the most enthusiasm surrounding a cane team since 2016. The Hurricanes enter the season as a top 10 consensus team with multiple All-Americans preseason and future MLB draft selections.

The best part of the Miami team can be the pitch staff. The Hurricanes return three of their four starting throwers from last season. The ace will be senior Brian Van Belle, who was a second player on the All-ACC team last season and who is an All-American pre-season. Van Belle was Miami’s best pitcher last season, replacing as a Friday starter for several weeks when Evan McKendry and Chris McMahon were injured. This season, Van Belle will assume this role full time and hopes to continue his success from 2019 as a Friday night starter. Saturdays will be attended by Chris McMahon. McMahon had a good year last season despite a few weeks of injury and played for the USA Baseball Collegiate national team last summer. McMahon has a great fastball to go along with great free slots, and if he stays healthy, he has American potential. Slade Cecconi will take the mound on Sunday. Cecconi, an All-American freshman last season, has improved during the year, and expectations are high for him this season. The three starters of the weekend have MLB draft potential, and this could be the last year in orange and green for all three (Cecconi is a second year student eligible for the draft).

The starting point during the week is a little less clear. Alex McFarlane, a freshman in the top 100, is an option to start on Wednesday. McFarlane was drafted in the 25th round by the St. Louis Cardinals in June, but instead signed with Miami. McFarlane has an elite talent and he could become the Hurricanes’ ace during his stay at Coral Gables. Tyler Keysor is another option as a midweek starter. Keysor split his time between the riser enclosure and the starting rotation last year, and he could spend full time at the start for the Hurricanes this season. Every player, whether named fourth from Miami or not, should see departures this season.

The Miami relievers enclosure leaves the most questions to be answered regarding the pitching of the Hurricanes. Daniel Federman enters the season as closely as possible. Federman had a solid year in 2019 as Greg Veliz’s installation man, and a merger would make sense to him this year. Sophomore JP Gates could be Miami’s most important left-handed relive. Gates, who is also a key element of the Hurricanes offensively, struggled as a limited appearances pitcher last season, but his talent is still there and he could be a key element this year. Right-handers Albert Maury and Alex Ruiz could also see increased roles this season, and Keysor or McFarlane will be a key part of the bullpen if they are not the midweek starter. Spencer Bodanza, a transfer from Hillsborough Community College, will be another key left-hander after a successful career at JUCO.

The Hurricanes’ offense should also remain fantastic. Miami could have one of the best offensive fields in the country this season. Alex Toral and Ray Gil both have fantastic power in the corners of the inner field. Toral, in particular, is ready for a big 2020 after leading ACC in home runs last season with 24. Gil is a great right-handed addition to Toral in the middle of the order and should remain an excellent player for the Hurricanes this season . The midfielder also has great talent. Freddy Zamora and Anthony Vilar, who will be the Canes daily starters at shortstop and second goal in 2020, are extremely talented hitters. Vilar is an excellent bat top, with high level basic skills. Zamora is perhaps Miami’s most complete hitter, with a combination of power, base and contact skills. The biggest question for this group remains on the defensive side of the game. Zamora and Gil, in particular, struggled to defend last year, each had an alignment percentage below 0.900 at the end of the season, and Miami finished second in the ACC in as a defense team last season. This group will also have to play without Zamora during the first weeks of the season, after he and right-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist were suspended for the start of the season for a violation of the team’s rules.

The outdoor field in Miami is the one where the most questions arise around 2020. Jordan Lala should remain the leader of the Hurricanes this season. Lala had a great freshman campaign last year, showing great discipline on the plates from the start. However, Lala struggled with withdrawals at the end of last season and fell into a small slump, something he will have to work on this year. Gabe Rivera will start in one of the outside field corners, probably the right field, and will be a key power bat in the Miami lineup. Rivera only played half of the season last year, but became a great offensive player towards the end of the year. The third outdoor field spot is the largest open, but at the start of the year it should go to Tony Jenkins. Jenkins is Miami’s best defensive fielder, and if he lowers his strikeouts and returns to base more often in 2020, he should become an everyday player in Hurricane training. Mykanthony Valdez, a freshman, could see some play time in the outside field. Valdez is a highly regarded freshman who could certainly play a role this year.

The Hurricanes’ best position is perhaps that of the catcher, where one of the country’s best players at Adrian Del Castillo is the best starter. Del Castillo is a great offensive player, he cleaned up all season as a rookie last year, and he is expected to continue producing there in 2020. He is entering the season as an All-American pre -season, and it would be a shock if he weren’t an All-American at the end of the season. Issac Quinones, Daniel Labrador and Jared Thomas offer excellent depth to the receiver. Everyone could see the playing time when Del Castillo needed rest. The quinones in particular could see departures midweek, especially since Gino DiMare tended to give his outgoing receiver Michael Amditis in the case of last season, a day off during the week of the week. ‘last year.

Miami will face a tough schedule this year, as always, but is entering the year as a CCA Coastal Division favorite. The Canes will face the No. 1 preseason team in Louisville, and will also play in series against FSU, Florida, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia, each ranked in the Top 25.

Overall, the Hurricanes have their best chance of returning to Omaha since 2016. The pressure is on Miami to return to previous heights of the program. This season, Miami has a great chance to do so, with one of the best teams in the country and a great success to build on last season.

predictions

Most Helpful Player: C Adrian Del Castillo

Adrian Del Castillo is one of the most talented players in the country and was the Hurricanes’ quintessential player last season. Del Castillo led the team in several categories last season, and now that he is the starting net for Miami, it is all the more important for the “Cannes”.

First-year student: RHP Alex McFarlane

Alex McFarlane has an elite talent and could play an important role, either as a mid-week beginner or as a reliever. McFarlane will play a key role on the launch team this season and may be ready to do great things at Coral Gables.

Most Improved Player: CF Tony Jenkins

Tony Jenkins will start the year as a midfielder and, with just a few tweaks, could be a key part of Hurricane programming. Jenkins is already one of the best defenders on the team, with a few offensive tweaks, he could be one of the most complete players on the Miami list.

Most Useful Launcher: RHP Brian Van Belle

Brian Van Belle was the most regular starter in Miami last year and nothing should change in 2020. Van Belle is an excellent starter, and should be able to set the tone for each weekend series on Friday evening .

ACC Coastal Finish: Premier

Miami is one of the most talented teams in the country and is expected to win the CCA coastal division this year. There will be significant challenges for the coastal division crown in the form of North Carolina, Duke, Virginia and Georgia Tech, but the Hurricanes have the talent and experience to win.

Record prediction: 41-15

The Hurricanes are expected to be one of the best teams in the country in 2020. Miami could realistically achieve 40 regular season victories in 2020, despite a difficult schedule. The expectation for this year should be to become a national seed for the NCAA tournament and reach Omaha for the first time since 2016.