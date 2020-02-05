Miami Hurricanes 2020 Recruitment Booklet: S Avantae Williams

In this episode of the recruiting book, we meet a dynamic recruit, among the best 50, who brings incredible athleticism and speed to Miami high school: S Avantae Williams.

I know it’s kind of cheating, but since I just wrote a new song Welcome to U for Williams with his engagement that came a few moments ago, I’m just going to link it here for your organic needs.

On the composite 247sports, Williams is a 4-star hope, the No. 2 S nationally in this class, the No. 7 in the state of Florida and the No. 44 recruit overall. Elite. Elite. Elite.

Williams signed up for Miami Florida, with additional offers from Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida State from a solid list of 27 offers.

As noted above, Williams is an elite in security. It combines high speed with physical play to make its presence felt everywhere on the field.

At 5’11 ”170lbs, Williams has room to add weight. But, given his incredible athleticism and speed are the foundation of his game (which, again, is ELITE), you wouldn’t want him to get too big and tone it down. Somewhere in the 185-190lb range is big enough for Williams.

Although not the biggest high school player, Williams is a force at the point of contact. Simple physics says that the force of use is the mass multiplied by the acceleration (f = ma) and although the mass of Williams is not the greatest, its acceleration (speed) MORE than compensates for this difference.

Make no mistake: Williams is QUICKLY. You can see it easily in his kick and punt returns, and also with the insane amount of ground he covers from his safety position. Williams is a “central” safety prototype that can sit 20-25 meters from a sideline to a sideline above any vertical throw the opposing offensive may attempt.

With a modest size, Williams must rely on his athleticism to cover the big players. Thus, teams could try to gain asymmetries against him in the passing game with 6’4 “+ receivers or tight ends on the field.

In addition, Williams plays physically at the point of contact with a catcher or a ball carrier, but larger players (think AJ Dillon, whom I know is a rare specimen, but you get my drift) could also cause problems. Williams.

Strengths

Speed

Athletics

Coverage capacity (man and area)

Ball skills

weaknesses

Medium sized

average build

Run support

Miami has a lot of safety talent, but Williams is a rare talent with rare speed and skills. Whether it’s special teams, basic defense, sub-groups or whatever, it is almost certain that a player of this caliber will be on the field in 2020.

I leave open the possibility of a redshirt. Because these things happen. But Williams in Miami is a home circuit and these staff would be keen to see what Williams could add to the field team early and often in their Miami career.

That’s all for this episode of the recruiting book.