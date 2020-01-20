Reports have shown that Hurricane coaches are confident that Houston Cougar transfer candidate D’Eriq King will sign with the Miami Hurricanes. As the portal’s main prize, this double-threat quarterback will be in the fast lane in 2020 and become Hurricane QB1.

King was a coveted prize across the country. The former Houston caller has been responsible for nearly 7,000 meters of offenses and has 82 touchdowns on his account, including 50 passes and 28 rushing scores. King is the head of graduate transfer who can revolutionize the university landscape.

The SMU was the ninth in Lashlee in 2019 with an average of 489.9 meters per game and was one of only thirteen schools to score an average of over 40 points per game. Do you add these impressive statistical skills with a king on the throne? The hurricane crime could be top priority in 2020.

With a potential crow flight on the horizon, we become a student of the game and get an insight into King’s abilities. King Skill’s marriage to Rhett Lashlee’s new Hurricane offensive coordinator would cause immediate insults.

