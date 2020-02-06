MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There is a nationwide movement to rename the 5,786 mile-long Dixie Highway, which traverses 10 states from Sault Sainte Marie in Michigan to Miami, along Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis Moss stands with that effort. He wants to rename the part of the highway that crosses 7 of 13 Miami-Dade districts to Harriet Tubman, a famous abolitionist.

“If there was a Fidel Castro highway, we would say to the Cuban community:” Get over it! “?” Said Moss, representing district 9. “The answer would not be only” No! “His The answer would be:” Hell no! “

Moss has sufficient support for the change to take place. Miami-Dade is not the first in South Florida to insist on the removal of tribute to the Confederacy.

In Broward County, Hallandale Beach unanimously adopted a resolution asking the Broward County Commission to change the name of the highway.

“This is not about erasing history,” said Vice Mayor Sabrína Javellena. “It’s about making more positive images.”

In 2017, the city of Hollywood changed Broward’s name from the streets named after Robert E. Lee, commander of the Southern States Army and two other Southern generals.

Historical facts for context

1. In 1767, Jeremiah Dixon, an English surveyor, helped create a border between Pennsylvania and Maryland, which later became known as the Mason-Dixon line between the southern slave states and the free states in the north.

2. Born in Maryland in slavery, Tubman escaped in 1849 and crossed the Mason Dixon Line to become a brave underground railroad leader. She moved to Canada after the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 forced the return of fugitive slaves.

3. The seven states that supported the slavery institute – South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia, and Florida – founded the Confederate States of America in 1861.

4. When President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1863, Tubman volunteered for the Union Army in South Carolina to plan a raid to save slaves from rice plantations.

5. In 1863 Tubman became the first woman to lead an armed expedition during the Combahee River Raid in the Civil War.

3. Tubman died about two years before the National Highways Association released a map of the Dixie Highway Association’s proposal to build a road that ran from Mackinaw City, Michigan to Miami.

Florida Memory (Florida Memory)

4. To promote the highway, Carl Graham Fisher, a Miami Beach developer and investor in Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Dixie Highway Pathfinders from 1915, led a cavalcade of 15 cars from Chicago to Miami.

5. For the politicians who supported the racial segregation laws that were firmly established in the South, it was not controversial to name the highway after the popular song that became the actual anthem of the Confederacy during the civil war.

6. The Florida commissioners at the Dixie Highway Association were George W. Saxon, a banker from Tallahassee, and Samuel A. Blecher, a magnate for road construction from Miami, according to George Memory.

7. President Woodrow Wilson supported the idea through the Federal Aid Road Act of 1916, but World War I blocked the idea.

8. After the height of the land tree of 1924-25 in Florida, the Dixie Highway Association stopped publishing its Dixie Highway magazine in 1926.

