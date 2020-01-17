Miami-Dade, Broward Students Collect, Donate Items to Children in Need - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 16, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – Students in schools in the counties of Miami-Dade and Broward have collected tens of thousands of books, school supplies, and exercise equipment for a non-profit Super Bowl initiative.

The children brought the donated items to St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens on Thursday.

The students who attended the event were delighted to be there.

“I am happy when children support other children,” said student Logan Diaz.

They were joined by several Miami Dolphins players who helped sort the items given to underprivileged children.

“It’s great to see us here in the community, especially in the whole community around us, the Super Bowl down here,” said Jesse Davis, Dolphins offensive guard. “It’s a great event for the Dolphins to be part of it, and we’ve been there for a while.”

The event has been held in every city where the Super Bowl is held for 21 years.

