Miami-Dade, Broward, 43rd Anniversary of Snowfall - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020

MIAMI (WSVN) – Sunday saw the 43rd anniversary of the first recorded snowfall in Miami.

It was January 19, 1977, when residents across South Florida woke up to temperatures in the low 30s and snowflakes from the sky.

Although the ground temperature was still above freezing, it was cold enough at only 400 meters to drop the rain as snow.

The National Weather Service said that storms had hit Miami-Dade and Broward, but the snowfall stopped at 10 a.m.

The headlines the following day read: “Snow in Miami!” And “The day it snowed in Miami.”

The high for that day only reached 47 degrees, making it the second coldest afternoon ever.

Freezing caused damage to agriculture in Miami-Dade in excess of $ 100 million.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.