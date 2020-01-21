A Miami police officer who has received numerous complaints and complaints of racist acts against black citizens now claims to be black.

“I’m a black man,” said Capt. Javier Ortiz said at a meeting of the City of Miami Commission regarding alleged racist acts against black employees in the Miami Police Department, Miami New Times Reports. “Yes, that’s me. And I’m not Hispanic. I was born in this country. That’s how I feel.”

RELATED: Texas officer on camera in violent attacks on black man in court

The Miami New Times Ortiz, who has reportedly made racist statements online during his tenure as President of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, was reportedly speaking to the Commission after the Miami Community Police (MCPBA), a black officers’ union, spoke out about MPD last year Chief Jorge Colina complained of ignored racist acts in the department.

The union provided documents showing that Ortiz claimed that he was black in his 2014 lieutenant application and 2017 captain application, which he defended at the meeting Miami New Times Reports.

However, when he applied to the police, he did not classify himself as black.

“I think I bet white men – I know, I bet white men, but I don’t know if I bet Hispanic,” Ortiz told Commissioner Keon Hardemon Miami New Times Reports. “No, listen, I know who I am.”

Ortiz added that he “learned that there are people in my family who are mixed and black” Miami New Times Reports.

RELATED: Michigan Cop Exposed To Hang Framed KKK Application On Wall

According to the Miami New TimesOrtiz said to Hardemon, who is black, “If you knew anything about the one-drop rule that started in the 20th century that identifies and defines what a black man or a negro is, you would know if.” If you have a drop of black in you, you will be considered black. “

He claimed to be a Jewish part too, the commissioner Joe Carollo answered with what the Miami New Times described as “slightly transphobic joke”.

“Mr Ortiz has claimed that he is a black man – now I hear that he is a Jewish black man,” said the Commissioner Miami New Times Reports. “I’m afraid he might be a black Jew next month. I don’t know.”

Ortiz, who has been named Cuban-American by WPLG Local 10 News, says he is facing an investigation after a security check reveals that he worked 27 hours a day.

The WPLG reports that Ortiz, the former president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, also said he did not identify himself as Hispanic.

During the meeting, the Miami New Times According to reports, Commissioner Hardemon said, “Let’s not talk about the degree of blackness,” to which Ortiz replied, “No! You’re blacker than I am. It’s obvious.”