Miami commission holds special session after city manager resigns

MIAMI – The Miami City Commission is holding a special session at City Hall on Friday morning to discuss the controversy surrounding the resignation of city administrator Emilio Gonzalez.

The commissioners discussed the allegations made by one of their colleagues against city administrator Emilio Gonzalez and may have discussed who should take up his job while looking for a permanent replacement.

Gonzalez submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, saying that the City Commission meetings had turned into a circus.

“It’s too bad for our residents. They expect better, they deserve better,” he said.

Gonzalez resigned from tensions with some city commissioners, such as Joe Carollo, who accused Gonzalez of manipulating documents to obtain a work permit for his home and use his authority to speed up the process.

“Do you think that a person who presented the facts to me, the hard facts at this meeting that refused to answer is the type of person you want to have in your organization?” Asked Carollo.

Miami City Manager resigns

Gonzalez was supposed to respond to these allegations at a meeting last week, but the commissioners argued over the order of the agenda and then adjourned abruptly.

“People who know Commissioner Carollo know Commissioner Carollo and people who know me know me,” said Gonzalez.

In the letter, Gonzalez pointed to low property taxes, low crime rates, and stable city finances as highlights of his government.

“I am grateful that he helped make our city an innovative, world-class travel destination,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Gonzalez said another reason for his resignation was that he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially his wife, who was very sick.

During the Friday special meeting, Carollo asked the site manager to speak under oath to clarify what happened to Gonzalez’s work permit, but it didn’t.

“My position is that the investigation is illegal,” said Suarez. “It was the subject of a mayor’s veto that was not properly lifted at the last session of the city commission.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.