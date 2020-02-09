Miami brings Rob Likens as new WR coach

The Miami Hurricanes made another solid coach hire as they decided to hire Rob Likens as the new wide receiver coach. Likens will take over from former WR coach Taylor Stubblefield, who recently left for Penn State for the same role.

Likens has been with the Arizona State Sun Devils for the previous three years, with the past two seasons as an offensive coordinator. He has also spent time in Kansas, Cal, Louisiana Tech and Temple.

Miami officially hires Rob Likens as WR coach. He was previously OC at Arizona State and led an offense in 18 with a 3000 yard smuggler, 1500 yard shredder and 1000 yard receiver #Canes #TheU

– Gaboowins (@ GabyUrrutia22) February 7, 2020

Likens joins the Hurricane offensive staff led by the new OC Rhett Lashlee. Likens has experience in the air raid offensive while under Sonny Dykes at both Louisiana Tech and Cal. Dykes is the head coach of SMU, where Lashlee was the previous two years.

Welcome to Miami, Likens Coach!