MFM FC player disappears - Daily Post Nigeria

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC alerted the public that one of its players, Oriyomi Murtala Lawal, had run away.

Davidson Adejuwon, director of MFM FC, made the announcement on Sunday.

He said the player left the club on January 15, 2020, “one night before our home game against the Jigawa Golden Stars without the knowledge and without the approval of club management.”

“MFM FC warns that any club or agent approaching the player for transfer without the club’s approval will be at risk of prosecution, as the player is under contract with MFM FC.”

However, the Kano Pillars Football Club defeated Akwa United of Uyo 2-0 on Sunday in a Nigerian professional football league match No. 16 in Kano at the Sani Abacha stadium.

They won the 77th and 80th minutes thanks to Nyima Nwagua and Rabiu Ali.

Coach Ibrahim Musa told reporters that his team had played well, calling it a good performance.

Speaking about the team’s next game against the Akure Sunshine Stars, Musa said the team will work to give a better performance.

Kano Pillars, who drew away against Katsina United, now has 20 points in 16 games and ranks 12th on the table.