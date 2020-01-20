MF Doom jumps on “Last Sniff” by British artist Wilma Archer

Wilma Archer shared the new song “Last Sniff”, a collaboration with the elusive rapper MF Doom. “Last Sniff” is the last song from Archer’s debut album Western circular, due April 3 via Domino.

Western circular is Wilma Archer’s first album. He previously recorded as Slime and as a member of the London group Vondelpark. The album features other collaborations with Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands and Sudan Archives. Archer worked on the first album from the Sudan archives as well as that of Nilüfer Yanya Miss Universe.

MF Doom’s latest solo album, Born like that, was released in 2009. Last year, he inadvertently made headlines when comedian Hannibal Buress claimed to be him during a live broadcast of Flying Lotus.

Western circular list of songs:

“Western circular”

“Scarecrow”

“Last Sniff” with MF DOOM

“Kill the crab”

“The Boon” with Samuel T. Herring

“Cheater” with the archives of Sudan

“Cures & wounds”

“Decades” with Samuel T. Herring and Laura Groves

“Ugly feelings (again)”

“Worse off the West”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9QmBUBD-AI (/ integrated)