Mexico acts as Trump's border wall by pushing back caravans, critics say

This week, Mexican National Guard troops blocked a caravan of migrants trying to breach the country’s border with Guatemala, firing tear gas while dressed in riot gear.
Critics now say that government actions have created a virtual border wall on the southern border of the country with Guatemala.
Hundreds of those arrested were taken by airplanes and buses back to Honduras, where most began their journey.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had campaigned on a commitment to welcome migrants, but his government’s actions have changed over the past year.
But some critics say the hostile reaction observed this week was triggered by threats from the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, which has created a de facto well on the southern border of Mexico.
1/24
Hundreds of Central Americans from a new caravan of migrants attempted to enter Mexico by force crossing the river that separates the country from Guatemala, which caused the National Guard to fire tear gas.
AFP through Getty
2/24
Central American migrants on the international bridge that connects Tecum Uman, Guatemala, with Mexico
AFP through Getty
24/3
Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans, who travel by caravan to the United States, run after crossing the Suichate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico.
AFP through Getty
24/4
AFP through Getty
24/5
AFP through Getty
24/6
Police members try to stop people crossing the Suchiate River
EPA
24/7
A member of the National Guard of Mexico detains a migrant
Reuters
24/8
AFP through Getty
24/9
AFP through Getty
10/24
AFP through Getty
11/24
AFP through Getty
12/24
A member of the Mexican National Guard holds a migrant girl
Reuters
13/24
A migrant holds a Honduran flag while crossing the Suchiate River
Reuters
14/24
A migrant reacts in Frontera Hidalgo, Mexico
Reuters
15/24
AFP through Getty
16/24
AFP through Getty
17/24
AFP through Getty
18/24
EPA
19/24
AFP through Getty
20/24
AFP through Getty
21/24
The arrival of Honduran migrants to the border between Guatemala and Mexico
EPA
22/24
Migrants pray as they gather near the border
Reuters
23/24
A Central American migrant and his baby traveling by caravan to the US UU.
AFP through Getty
24/24
Hundreds of people try to cross the bridge that allows the passage to Mexico.
EPA
Critics lined up in opposition to the measure, with Congressman Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, an ally of the president, wrote on Twitter: “The National Guard today revived the aggression against Central Americans.
“It seems to be a systematic attitude or a state policy against the most elementary human rights. Whoever ordered it should respond to Congress. “
Enrique Acevedo, a columnist for the Milenio de México newspaper, said the administration is “a government of the” left “that acts in complicity with Donald Trump in doing his dirty work.”
Donald Trump says the United States is building a wall in Colorado, 370 miles from the Mexican border
The United States has praised Mexico’s position, with Chad F Wolf, interim secretary of national security, saying: “The efforts of the National Guard of Mexico and other officials have so far been effective in maintaining the integrity of its border, despite outbreaks of violence and illegality. ” by people trying to enter Mexico illegally on their way to the United States. “
Last year, the Mexican government replaced its immigration chief, a man widely seen as an advocate for migrants, by Francisco Garduño Yáñez, who promises a more direct approach.
.