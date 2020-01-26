Mexican peace march flooded by angry protesters

MEXICO CITY – A four-day pilgrimage of Mexicans murdered or missing as members of the family ended on Sunday in the capital’s main square in a tense confrontation when supporters of the Mexican president made insults to the families – including dozens of Mormons with dual U.S. citizenship.

Enthusiastic supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador swarmed out the caravan for truth, justice and peace as it approached the National Palace with the intention of leaving a letter to the President. “Leave the country!” They cried, accusing the victims’ families of being provocateurs or having been paid by the president’s political opponents.

The hostilities underscored the difficulties in finding peaceful solutions to a country that has been rocked by frequent and brutal murders that are often unpunished.

There were nearly 35,000 murders in Mexico last year – a record for the country and a disappointing number for López Obrador’s first full year in office. That is a rate of 23 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to five per 100,000 in the United States.

Tens of thousands of other Mexicans have disappeared in the past ten years, with little evidence of their last resting places and little help from the authorities to track them down.

Members of the LeBaron Mormon community in northern Mexico voted for Sunday of protest. Their settlement was disbanded in November when armed men raided a convoy that was traveling a few hours south of Arizona on a rugged mountain road. Three American women and six of their children were killed.

The LeBaron community goes back to a polygamist group that left the United States for Mexico a few generations ago after the Mormon Church banned multiple marriages.

Adrián LeBaron lost a daughter and four grandchildren to the attack in November. Before the murders, he said, he was like an ostrich whose head was buried in the sand – “without knowing the massacre in Mexico.”

“Now I’ve raised my head to never bury him again,” said LeBaron.

Critics have accused LeBaron of attracting attention. He said silence was an insult to the memory of his daughter and grandchildren and counterproductive to hopes that Mexico was a safe place.

“I would be ashamed not to face a tragedy like this,” said LeBaron.

Lenzo Widmar, another member of the LeBaron community, encouraged the protest marchers to take off a shoe in honor of nine-year-old Mackenzie, who had survived the attack on the Mormons who had traveled more than 10 kilometers halfway – barefoot To call for help for their wounded siblings.

Widmar said that marches like Mexico City are an opportunity to draw attention to the many other cases of people killed and missing in Mexico that are neglected by the media, or even an appropriate police investigation.

The procession was attended by women like Maria Alicia Guillen, whose 6-year-old son Eduardo disappeared without a trace in 2012 when they were playing marbles in front of her house in the southern state of Chiapas, and María del Carmen Volante, whose 23-year-old daughter Pamela was last seen Seen at a music festival in southern Mexico City for more than two years.

“We Mexicans all have to see where we are responsible,” said Widmar. “It is an embarrassment that we have so much violence in Mexico.”

As the procession went on for hours in silence on the way to the Presidential Palace, it stopped at the “anti-monuments” on Paseo de la Reforma, the main boulevard of the capital, to mark tricky tragedies.

The demonstrators shouted: “Truth! Justice! Peace! “Next to a pastel-colored building in which 49 toddlers and babies died in a fire in a state daycare center and for which no one was held liable.

Then they paused to count to 43 next to a metal installation located at an intersection to remember the students of Ayotzinapa kidnapped and allegedly killed by a drug cartel that had worked with the police ,

Furthermore, more than a dozen missing young mothers were waiting for the procession while holding pictures of their boys with personal details, such as a puma tattoo on the left forearm. The mothers sang: “Son, listen. Your mother is in the fight. “

All along the route, supporters of the expanded LeBaron family shouted: “You are not alone!”

When the protesters reached central Zocalo Square, hundreds of supporters of the President briefly blocked their way and sang phrases such as: “It’s an honor to be with Obrador” and “Go out!”.

LeBaron replied from a platform as he spoke into a microphone that the caravan was made up of people of all political backgrounds.

“This is a call for reconciliation,” he said, and his voice broke with emotion. “Peace is born in the heart.”

