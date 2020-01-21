Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be released on Netflix in February

Pokémon nostalgia increased after the release of Pokémon GO and The Pokémon Company took advantage of this. Along with the Let’s Go games that revisited Kanto, they decided to re-shoot the first Pokémon film. Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is a repeat of the original film with a brand new CGI look. After its first start in Japan, it finally comes to other regions. In particular, there is Netflix. You can check out the exciting announcement trailer below!

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution pendant

About the film

You can look forward to seeing Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution meet Netflix in just over a month. It will be released in English on February 27, the anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. You can read the official summary of the film below.

When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the laws of nature. The legendary Pokémon Mewtwo was intended as a destruction tool. But when Mewtwo becomes aware of its own dubious origins, it starts to get angry about its human creators and take revenge … It happens, coach. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is Coming, Pokémon Day, February 27, 2020, only on Netflix.

