Mets' search for executives on three candidates

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sport

The New York Mets’ search for a new manager to succeed Carlos Beltran is reportedly due to three candidates.

According to Andy Martino of SportsNet New York, the Mets are considering choosing Luis Rojas, Tony DeFrancesco and Hensley Meulens as the team’s new manager.

Sources: The search for executives for Mets is now with Rojas, Meulens and DeFranceso. Suppose there is always the possibility of a late participant, but I don’t see it. They see advantages when they work internally.

– Andy Martino (@martinonyc), January 22, 2020

New York’s sudden search for a new skipper came after Carlos Beltran, who was hired two months ago, stepped down in 2017 for his role in the Houston Astros Sign Stealing.

The Mets focus on internal candidates made Rojas, Meulens and DeFrancesco likely candidates for the position of new manager.

Meulens was hired as the team’s bench coach this season after working for the San Francisco Giants from 2010 to 19.

DeFrancesco, who was originally the Mets finalist and skipper, was hired as the team’s first base coach in December after having served as Triple-A manager since 2017.

Rojas, the son of Felipe Alou, was a manager in the Dominican Winter League for years. He also received considerable thought about becoming New York’s manager before the organization worked with Beltran.

Given that the spring training was only a few weeks ago, the Mets will likely try to name a manager before reporting to the team’s spring training complex.