Although the New York Mets outdoor season ended quietly without major movements, it was not due to lack of effort. The Mets reportedly made offers for both All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Francisco Lindor this season.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets have made considerable efforts this winter to try to land one of the biggest stars of MLB. New York made a huge effort to land Lindor and even discussed potential offers with the Red Sox for Betts, before he was eventually moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets saw Betts as the perfect player to both meet their needs in midfield and add an excellent lead-off hitter. New York offered packages around the J.D. outfielder. Davis or Brandon Nimmo, along with a choice from top perspective Andres Gimenez or Ronny Mauricio.

Unfortunately, he was only under contract for one season. In the end, the risk of losing him in a free organization made trading in infielder Jeff McNeil too much in the eyes of the front office. After McNeil was taken off the table, Boston moved on to other teams.

The Mets saw Lindor less as a necessity than Betts, even with the short shortstop of the star for two seasons. Between the financial costs, probably $ 40 plus million in the next two seasons, New York decided that it preferred Amed Rosario as a cheaper option.

Money that plays a role in the decisions speaks to complain that the fanbase has owned Fred Fred in recent years. Now that the sale of the Mets to Steve Cohen has fallen apart and team ownership has remained with the Wilpons, those feelings are likely to remain with the fans.