Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sport

Trade talks with all-star outfielder Starling Marte are in full swing. However, New York Mets managing director Brodie Van Wagenen seemed to be throwing cold water at the idea that the Mets would take over Marte.

Van Wagenen told reporters on Friday that he did not see the team acquire an outsider who would be included in the team’s field mix for the 2020 season.

Brodie Van Wagenen says he can’t imagine making a deal in the off-season that would significantly disrupt the Mets’ current field mix.

In other words, don’t expect Starling Marte or anyone else to come in. The Mets like what they have.

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 24, 2020

The Mets were often associated with Marte. Van Wagenen, however, appears to be ready to start spring training with his current group of outfielders after taking over midfielder Jake Marisnick in the winter.

While Marte defensively took a step back, he remains a very productive player on the plate and on his feet. He posted a .295 / .342 / .503 slash line with 23 home runs and 25 steals during the 2019 season. Marte will owe $ 11.5 million for the coming season, with a team option of $ 12.5 million for 2021 that will result in a $ 2 million buyout if refused.

When the Mets are on Marte, this could pave the way for teams like the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks to get involved. Both teams will be potential competitors in 2020, and landing Marte would increase NL West’s competitiveness.