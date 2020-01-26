Photo: sport.fr

A delicious duel between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and AS Monaco took place on Saturday in front of sold-out spectators on the outskirts of Paris.

In the Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan, spectators watched the metropolitans defeat the soaring Monaco 80-71.

It was a second-half loss when Monaco had a narrow 2-point lead of 32-30. However, the game went up in the second half when the Metropolitan defeated their opponents 50:39. This led to an impressive victory over the then top team in the JEEP Elite.

Former NBA champion Norris Cole scored only 4 points for Monaco and shot 1-8. Jaleel O’Brien led the team with 16 points, along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocks.

The fourth top scorer of the JEEP elite, Boulogne-Levallois’ Vitalis Chikoko, led the game with 20 points in the 7-8 shootout. Chikoko also had 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 blocks. While former NBA players Rob Gray and Briante Weber scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

This was Monaco’s first loss in 12 domestic games, as Monaco finished second in the league 17-3. The great victory for the metropolitans is the fifth victory in a row. They currently occupy fourth place in the JEEP Elite Pro A with a record of 15-5.

