A year ago today, Nintendo announced that the ever-mysterious hype machine Metroid Prime 4 is being redeveloped by Retro Studios. Nintendo decided that the change was necessary because the game struggled to meet its quality standards and suffered from a cumbersome, problematic development cycle. Bringing the masterminds back into the mix behind the acclaimed original Metroid Prime trilogy was an exciting move, but it also delayed the title indefinitely.

Nowadays, a year is a drop in the world of game development, so it’s understandable that we’re still in the dark about when Metroid Prime 4 will come out, or even if we get a more positive update with details like a premise or gameplay. Waiting is no fun, but we’ve had a lot of other great games in the meantime, and if we can finally join Samus on her next quest, there’s a much better chance it’ll meet the incredibly high standards of its predecessors. Shigeru Miyamoto’s famous quote has been repeated a million times, but it is worth repeating here: “After all, a delayed game is good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” Nintendo has to take the time to make sure that its game lives up to the hype.

The delay in Metroid Prime 4 will hopefully produce an incredible game, but moreover, the return to the familiar territory can even help reorient the seemingly headstrong retro studios that, despite numerous rumors since Donkey Kong Country: Tropical, have not released a game have Freeze in 2014. The studio seems to be going through some difficult times for one reason or another, but revisiting the Metroid Prime series could bring it back into the groove. A healthy Metroid series and inspired retro studios are the two main ingredients that Nintendo can do its best with. I hope I can learn a bit more about the game in 2020, but I’ll be happy to assert myself for how long it will take Get a title worthy of the Metroid Prime series and Retro Studios.