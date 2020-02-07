Messy Iowa caucuses ensure that candidates have trouble with little money

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The caucuses in Iowa were not just a colossal political mess. They were a huge flow of money for Democratic presidential candidates who have deposited millions of dollars in a competition so marred by technical failures that the final result will be marked with an asterisk.

This forced a reassessment of the political strategy, born out of financial necessity for candidates who were tied for money. It has also created a predatory environment for stronger candidates trying to find weaker donors.

And then there is the case of Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire-former mayor of New York City who is funding his own campaign and holding something that is more likely to be called a “friend-raiser” rather than a fundraiser. He only asks donor support for other candidates instead of asking them to write a check for his campaign.

The hunt for campaign money always runs parallel to the primary calendar, but at this stage of the race the finances of the candidates can be an easy proxy for the state of their political strength.

That put an even greater spotlight on New Hampshire, where many of the cash-poor candidates tried to raise money between campaign stops before the primary February 11.

Because the results of Monday’s caucuses in Iowa were still being reported, former vice-president Joe Biden and the senator of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, who both remained in the state, shifted their money, canceled advertisements, and sent emails for Friday’s debate.

“We will keep this short. If we do not raise $ 600,000 in fundraising for the debate tomorrow night, we can participate in the New Hampshire weekend (without the vote) without the resources we need to succeed,” said the Biden campaign. in a fundraising email.

Biden, who has low cash reserves and has been struggling to raise money, has linked his bid for the nomination to his appeal in more different states following New Hampshire. But after a bad show in predominantly white Iowa, he is squeezed.

Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor who did pretty well in Iowa, reached out to Biden donors to gauge their interest in jumpers.

Bloomberg’s ‘friend raiser’ tactic focuses on on-the-fence donors that Biden needs and that could further hinder his fundraising.

“Donors panic. Supporters panic, “said Ian Sams, who was the main spokesperson for Kamala Harris in California, before she left the 2020 presidential race after making an effort to raise money. “The challenge is to convince supporters that panic is not the most sensible response and that they must continue to have faith in the plan that they have been drawing up for a year.”

Although no winner was declared in Iowa, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to be the victor in the race to top up his bank account. Sanders, who is almost affiliated with Buttigieg for leadership in Iowa, announced a $ 25 million fundraising Thursday. The astonishing amount that was raised from his legions of grassroots donors who contribute small amounts online, alleviates the pressure that was $ 50 million in spending on his campaign finance at the end of 2019.

That puts him in a “strong position to compete in states across the map,” said campaign leader Faiz Shakir.

The campaign will immediately increase the workforce in states that vote during the Super Tuesday of the Democratic primary, on March 3, and is also planning to spend $ 5.5 million on television and digital advertising in eight new states: Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

And Sanders will expand the ad ads that have already been created in California and Texas, the two largest states that vote for Super Tuesday.

Biden and Warren take a different route.

Biden canceled a $ 119,000 ad purchase this week in South Carolina, where he has been highly questioned. Warren cut even more and canceled $ 350,000 in scheduled television advertising for later this month in Nevada and South Carolina.

“I just want to be careful how we spend our money,” she told reporters after a Wednesday rally at a community college in Nashua, New Hampshire, near the Massachusetts border.

Buttigieg has since earned money after his performance in Iowa. This week he visited three fundraisers in New York and New Jersey. And on Saturday, his husband, Chasten, will be at Biden’s home field in Philadelphia.

Former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell, an early Biden donor, said Biden’s Philadelphia donor base is strong and deep, given the former vice president’s long-standing relationship with the state and city. Biden was born in Pennsylvania and represented neighboring Delware in the US senate for more than three decades.

“We give it to Joe because we believe he will be a good president. But we also help him because he has been a friend, a great personal friend and a friend to Philadelphia,” said Rendell, who is also a former mayor of Philadelphia “We don’t save.”

Slodysko reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont contributed to this report from Des Moines, Iowa.

