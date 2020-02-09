Messi vs. Abidal: Barcelona legend, Rivaldo takes over

Barcelona’s legend, Rivaldo, backed captain Lionel Messi in front of sports director Eric Abidal after a duo clash earlier this week.

Abidal, who played alongside Messi at Camp Nou, had criticized Barca number 10 and the rest of the club players for their work ethic for the La Liga champion.

“Many Barcelona players are not doing their best for the club because they are happy, and another problem is communication in the locker room,” said Abidal.

“The relationship between players and coaches has been good on a regular basis, but as a former player of this club, I have some problems.”

“I had conversations with the Barcelona bosses and what I suggested had to be over.”

But Messi has already responded to Abidal’s comments and asked the French to do their job and name names when talking about Barca players.

“Honestly, I hate doing this, but I know that everyone in Barca has to be responsible for their job and make decisions,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“As a player, we’re responsible for what’s going on in the field, and when things go wrong, we’re the first to criticize.

“Those in charge of the sporting orientation in the club should take care of their affairs and mention names if they criticize the squad, or damage the image of everyone and spread false news.”

In response to the development, Rivaldo said to Marca: “Honestly, Lionel Messi has the right to be angry with Abidal’s statements.

“Abidal criticized the skills of the Barcelona players without mentioning a player’s name, and that provoked the entire team.

“Messi as captain of Barcelona only defended the squad and his own status, he didn’t do anything wrong.

“I think Abidal was naive about his comments and that hurt Barcelona as a club.”