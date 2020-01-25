Messi excludes Cristiano Ronaldo and names five best players in the world

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has excluded Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo from his list of the top five players in the world.

Messi, who also excluded himself from the list, said it was nice to have Ronaldo in La Liga because of the prestige that the Portuguese captain had given him when he played for Real Madrid.

According to him, Eden Hazard of Real Madrid, Sergio Aguero of Manchester City, Luis Suarez of Barcelona and the duo of Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are his five best players in world football.

Asked to name his top five players in the world, Messi told Spanish newspaper Marca: “It was nice to have Cristiano Ronaldo in Liga because of the prestige he gave him, even if it was difficult to see him increase titles.

“[But] with the exception of him [Ronaldo] and me, the best players in the world are Mbappe, Neymar, Hazard, Suarez and Kun [Aguero].”

Messi won his sixth Golden Ball last year ahead of Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool.