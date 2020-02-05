‘Mere Dilli Mein’: AAP has combined Gully Boy, Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi elections in new video

Delhi is voting in exactly three days in the General Elections and the IT team of the Aam Aadmi party has come out with all the weapons on fire. The latest is a video clip – a mash-up from ‘Gully Boy’ with alternative texts about the civil affairs of Delhi.

In an interview with News18 earlier, the head of the media IT team at AAP, Ankit Lal had talked about how the party depended heavily on funny content and social media to reach voters.

The official Twitter handle of AAP placed the video – the popular song by Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The song, entitled “Mere Dilli Mein”, shows the face of party head Arvind Kejriwal on top of Ranveer, while rapping about the performance of AAP in Delhi so far.

The texts have been adapted to fit into the AAP campaign: they boast of delivering world-class hospitals, education policies and fighting corruption in the city. The two-minute video is now really the buzz on political Twitter.

* MIC DROP * #RapBattle #MeriDilliMein https://t.co/DXNMetL9lr pic.twitter.com/UEHA5WOM5h

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 4 February 2020

The rap comes as a reaction to the video from BJP Delhi, entitled ‘Delhi ka time aayega’, inspired by the iconic dialogue of Gully Boy, ‘Apna Time Ayega’.

अन्ना जी को धोखा देकर राजनीति में आया,

जन लोकपाल स्वराज के नाम पर बेवकूफ बनाया,

बच्चों की झूठी कसमें उसने ही खाईं,

बाद में कांग्रेस के साथ सरकार बनाई …

दिल्ली का टाइम आएगा …

अपना मोदी लाएगा … pic.twitter.com/TjY5u13Qsq

– BJP Delhi (@ BJP4Delhi) 4 February 2020

Netizens also think that the rap is brilliant just before the elections.

This is what + ve Campaigning is all about, Ek Number! 💯 Creativity level “Legendary” 👌👍

– Anmol Sharma (@mranmols) 4 February 2020

Damm, you kill it …..

– Varun Paliwal (@ Varun_Pa1iwal) 4 February 2020

Bhai sahb ….. PR team what a job 💼 …. Seriously Mic Drop

– Manmeet (@ Manmeet_5ingh) 4 February 2020

His gajaaab …. AAP not only changes politics, but also the political marketing scenario. Love it!!! #politicalcreativity

– constitutionalJoker (@bhadwabindi) 4 February 2020

This goes much further than the rap of Manoj tiwari

– Vishesh (@ Visheshjain78) February 4, 2020

However, there were a few who quickly pointed out that although the rap deserves applause, the shortcomings of the party over the past five years should not be ignored:

Dilli mein pollution to nahi bhagayee hai, but this is a nice mashup anyway 🙂 https://t.co/Uo7fHNDvHJ

– Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) 4 February 2020

