Mercy Johnson’s legend of Inikpi becomes Nigeria’s most impressive epic

“The Legend of Inikpi” was released about two weeks ago and is already breaking records. This film is the first production by Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Although it’s only two weeks old, it recently set a new record for Nollywood’s largest epic film in theaters.

It currently hits a Naira mark of N20 million in the second week and is expected to surpass the Nollywood epic in Nigerian cinemas.

In the past, the Nollywood epic with the highest income was Emem Isong’s film from 2016, “Ayamma”, which after several weeks accumulated sales of around 16 million N at the box office.

In its first week, “The Legend of Inikpi” had a total turnover of N 7.4 million and became the largest epic Nollywood film, which reached such a sum on its opening weekend.

Source: www.ghgossip.com