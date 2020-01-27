Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson expressed gratitude to her colleague Etinosa for her contribution to her latest film “The Legend Of Inikpi”.

A video posted on Instagram by Mercy Johnson shows the efforts of actress Etinosa and how she was able to sell her film in a cinema in Benin.

Although some of the actors and actresses were not at the premiere of the film, they promote it in one way or another.

This darling @etinosaofficial and @mcedopikin took over Kada Cinemas in Benin and sold #TheLegendofInikpi Thank you very much 😘 If you haven’t seen our film, what are you waiting for? #soldoutsquad

A message shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie) January 27, 2020 at 02:24 PST

