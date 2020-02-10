Mercedes F1 team announces Ineos as new sponsor in a five-year deal

Mercedes has announced the petrochemical company Ineos as their new “most important partner” prior to the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season in a five-year contract that the British F1 team believes is worth around £ 100 million.

The two organizations announced in December a new relationship in which Ineos’s bicycle and sailing departments would work with Mercedes’ Applied Science arm to develop “engineering, human science, simulation and data analysis”, and that relationship has now gone one step further with the sponsorship of F1 team Ineos.

The agreement adds Formula 1 to the list of Ineos’ sports projects, along with the Ineos cycling team formerly known as Team Sky, the Swiss football club Lausanne-Sport, the British America Cup sailing circuit led by Sir Ben Ainslie and after the ‘Ineos 1.59 challenge’ in which Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon of less than two hours.

Billionaire owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of Ineos met Mercedes leader Toto Wolff last year during the F1 test in Barcelona, ​​where they began to discuss a potential partnership. Ratcliffe spoke to reporters at the Royal Automobile Club in London on Monday: “We have a real passion for sport and F1 is one of the most exciting sports out there. It is an intriguing marriage between sport and technology, similar to our America’s Cup challenge, which is basically a 10-story building that sails on top of a coffee table.

“Why Mercedes? We admire a fantastic engineering firm at the top of his game. “

The team’s new car was also unveiled during the presentation and revealed the Ineos logo on the rear wing and the airbox above the driver’s head. The Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas remains the title sponsor of Mercedes.

Mercedes director Wolff said: “It is a fantastic new chapter for us to attract Ineos. What fascinates us is the ambition. They share that competitiveness. When I started looking in Ineos, you can see what humanity can create with Passion, understanding, and a drive to succeed – over 20 years they went from a start-up to one of the most successful companies in the world, and these values ​​unite us.

“We got along immediately, because we share a passion for competitive sport.”

Mercedes still has to commit to the F1 season 2021 and talks are underway about a number of disagreements with racing authorities, but the sponsorship shows a clear commitment to continue in the sport after 2020.

“We are in this for the long term,” Wolff said. “We are negotiating with rightholders and that needs to be resolved, but this partnership indicates our desire … to continue in Formula 1.

“The devil is in the details, so I wouldn’t comment on a specific date [to commit myself to the 2021 season]. There are still a lot of topics to be negotiated. It is a work in progress. But there is clearly a will and a desire for all stakeholders to close before we start the 2021 season, because that would be an uncomfortable situation. “

