Meray Paas Tum Ho literally wins all TV awards at PISA 2020

On Friday, Dubai witnessed how some of the most important stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry gathered at Coca-Cola Arena for Pakistan’s first International Screen Awards, popularly known as PISA. The event saw who is who adorns the red carpet, as many others took the stage for some impressive performances. But apart from all the glitz and glamor, the ceremony aimed to honor some of the most deserving celebrities in the world of entertainment.

The critically acclaimed program won all the awards in the coveted TV night category. While Humayun Saeed won the Best TV Actor award for her character, Danish, Ayeza Khan won the Best TV Actress award for her character, Mehwish on the same show.

Here are all the categories for which the written program Khalil ur Rehman won awards for:

Best TV game: Mere Paas Tum Ho (FYR)

Best TV Director: Nadeem Baig, Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best TV writer: Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Television Actor: Humayun Saeed, Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Television Actress: Ayeza Khan, Mere Paas Tum Ho

Original soundtrack: Mere Paas Tum Ho

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar had received criticism over time for his problematic views on feminism and women. In an interview for a podcast that went viral for all the wrong reasons, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar said he believed women were not equal to men because they could not kidnap and rape men. He said he did not consider any woman worthy of being called a woman if he did not conform to the moral standards of society. Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar had also mentioned in the same interview that he didn’t care about the criticism he could receive for his words.

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is known for being fiercely protective of his work and not ridding anyone of his strong and sometimes hard words. He said he was fiercely protective of his work and did not support any amendment in his work. He said that an actor’s job was to act and not interfere with the writer’s technique.

