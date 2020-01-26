Meray Paas Tum Ho: Hamayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan Starrer come to an end

The final of Meray Paas Tum Ho was a highly anticipated event, the final being screened in theaters and broadcast on the ARY mobile application, ARY Zap. With Hamayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani in key roles, the series boasts of a talented cast, powerful dialogues and was beautifully directed by Nadeem Baig. While the drama itself was surrounded by a veil of controversy throughout its broadcast due to the misogynist and controversial views of its writer, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, which tarnished the overall image of the series for many viewers.

This sounds particularly linked to the dialogues of the drama which manage to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of the viewers. However, in this review of the finale, we will put this controversy aside and discuss the episode and its impact with a clear mind.

SPOLIER ALERT!

Let’s see the events of the final first. The episode opens with Monty (Musaddiq Malik) visiting the Danish (Hamayun Saeed) at his workplace. He asks the Dane to meet Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) as she prays for him to visit him. The Danish discusses his problems with Salman (Furqan Qureshi) who advises him to meet Mehwish, but not alone. Shahwar (Adnan Siddiqui) and Maham (Savera Nadeem) share an emotional moment as they discuss their past problems while Shahwar prepares to leave definitively. He asks Maham to ask for a Khulla, so she has the power to leave him.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fne7CgIg6xQ (/ integrated)

Shahwar’s dialogue on Khulla against divorce is surprisingly powerful and something that many women can relate to – why should men have all the power to divorce? Shahwar also speaks of a dialogue that is both problematic … and true. He talks about how he is responsible for breaking Maham’s heart and ruining his own life. He does not admit, however, that he has a role to play in the breakdown of the marriage between Danes and Mehwish. This is where the problematic part comes in. It is actually a fact of life – a third individual is not “responsible” for a man or a married woman who goes astray. While they hold weight for their actions (and they are responsible for this), the wandering partner already intends to go astray and this third person is only a vessel.

While this statement is true for most people and refreshingly different from hearing it in a drama, Shahwar says “Aisi aurat” repeatedly, again blaming these women rather than their partners in general. This is the last time that viewers see Maham and Shahwar and both deserve a round of applause for their performances in these difficult and strong roles. Shahwar really couldn’t have been played by someone else as effectively as the performance of Adnan Siddiqui and Savera Nadeem is the perfect training partner.

The Danish finally visits Mehwish and she happily serves him the winery. While Mehwish is ready to look to the future and to remember only the good moments of his past, she is shocked to find that the memories of the Dane are strongly obscured only by the negative. He is unable to get past past trauma. More importantly, it is important to examine the actions of Denmark. While Mehwish is delighted that the Danish is sitting with her and talking to her, she quickly realizes that things can never be the same. And on the other side, the Danish realizes it.

Although his life had evolved technically, he never looked back to re-examine his life with Mehwish. He was only looking forward – but now that he looks back, he realizes that he still loves Mehwish as much as before. And yet, because of their divorce, he can never be with her. Troubled by the feelings he hid, everything rises and the Danish sorrow reaches a breaking point. There is a beautiful line he says that should be quoted:

“Pata hai, Mehwish, mujhe kahiyon ne kaha ke mard jab est tarha ke gunaah kare for aksar biwiyan use maaf kar deti hain. Aap kyun usko maaf nahin karte?

Maine kaha maine maaf kar diya hai. Magar qui bhi à mujhe maaf kare. Jaan chodh de meri. Magar tum ne meri jaan nahin chodi.

You know, mera maanna hai ke aap se bewafai ho gayi, aap ne kar li, to go to karo na yaar. Ab aage aap ke saath bewafai hogayi hai with purane waffadaar ko mat dekho. Woh ab kya kare? ”

The Danish emotional reality (and really, anyone who has been strongly betrayed) is in these lines. He feels the intensity of his reality now and this is what leads the Dane to have a heart attack. At the hospital, Rumi, Mehwish, Hania (Hira Mani) and other Danish relatives are all gathering in hopes of recovery. However, the Danish passes shortly after saying goodbye to Rumi.

First, Hamayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan brought him out of the park with their performances in this show. They are remarkable. Ayeza Khan is just as believable as an avid woman who learns her lessons the hard way, and then, for her own happiness, becomes the woman her husband wants again. Mehwish is selfish and she is selfish until the end – and of course, she learned to appreciate and appreciate her husband’s love, but only after destroying him in the process.

But with all that Mehwish is, Ayeza plays this role and commits to it, giving life to Mehwish. Hamayun Saeed is in a class by himself, which proves why he is considered one of the best actors in the country. The Danish is depressed, sad, a puppy in love and just … .. he is miserable and too innocent. However, Hamayun Saeed plays it in such a way that viewers want to hug him and fix his life for him (which he does pretty well on his own). There can be a lot of complaints about the series, but the performances cannot be one of them – this series is a lesson in good acting.

Coming to the real end – even if it can be perceived as poetic, this type of end is such that the viewer wonders “What was the purpose of this program?” Long before the finale, I told several enthusiastic viewers that Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is known to have killed one of his main characters and, when they first tried to prove me wrong, we managed to an agreement that this had happened in each of his popular shows. Would it be different? Could it be different? Obviously not. Is it somehow more memorable and “epic” if a main character dies? Not necessarily. What could have been epic? A man forgiving a woman, a woman realizing his mistakes and both moving with maturity and peacefully, civilly co-sponsoring their son. However, that is not what we got.

When you really analyze this ending, there are two “morals” that could be drawn from this account. First, if you lose the love of your life, you absolutely cannot get over it and your destiny is to die. Second, never make a mistake as a human, because the person you hurt could die. Why do our dramas spread the idea that people burned by a relationship cannot continue to find happiness? Why can’t the shows be progressive by showing a divorce on the road?

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZneBOdp5-Ig (/ integrated)

The ideal message to send here would have been that some relationships don’t work, no matter how badly we want them to, and although it sounds like death in the first place, life goes on. Viewers should have had a happy ending, one with the Danish passing with Hania and co-parenting Rumi with Mehwish while she was also progressing. Bitterness, hostility and despair don’t have to be the end of every broken love story. When will our writers, directors and producers understand this? In the end, what was the point of the whole story? Again, is it “don’t cheat or your partner will die of grief”? Human beings make mistakes, it is our nature to make mistakes. Mehwish’s mistake was colossal and immoral, of course, but she could have repented after being simply refused. The death was unnecessary and sent a negative message to the public.

Overall, “Meray Pass Tum Ho” is a well-directed and beautifully written work with excellent acting. This does not excuse the problematic nature of the program and, unfortunately, the finale, despite very good dialogues, also manages to leave a problematic message. While Meray Pass Tum Ho will go down in history as “the greatest drama in the history of Pakistani television”, we just wish it had a message as strong as our classics like Tanhaiyyan and Dhoop Kinaare. It was an entertaining race.

.