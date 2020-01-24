Meray Paas Tum Ho: a breakdown of everything that is problematic on the show

The Pakistani television industry has a larger audience than its film sector. With a number of new dramas airing on multiple TV channels every few weeks, it is not surprising that there is a lot of content available to viewers. Yes, some of them are often similar to others, but sometimes some of the soap operas take the whole nation by storm and become one of the most talked about shows that viewers get upset about. Likewise, the last Pakistani soap opera to have toured on social media, and basically, every conversation, is Meray Paas Tum Ho. With Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Ayeza Khan, the show is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil ur Rehman Qamar. The show started airing late last year and is now coming to an end. The final episode of the show, however, will not be broadcast on television or available to viewers online. The finale is slated to hit theaters across Pakistan so fans can flock to theaters to watch it. And according to Samaa Digital, tickets for the final two-hour final episode have almost sold out.

Route overview

For people who don’t know what the show is about, let us give you a quick overview. Meray Paas Tum Ho revolves around the story of a Danish bourgeois couple and Mehwish and the co-owner of a giant company, Shehwaar Ahmed. Danes and Mehwish have been married for several years and have a son together, however, with the limited incomes of the former, it is sometimes difficult for the family to afford the luxury of life – something that Mehwish craves. On the other hand, Shehwaar runs a top-notch business in the country which – despite his marriage himself – falls in love with Mehwish after seeing her at the marriage of a mutual friend. As the events of the show unfold, Mehwish leaves Danish to spend his life with Shehwaar and live it all in the life that Danish could not give him. And that’s where the rest of the story begins.

While there are many people who love the series, others are upset by the type of content and ideas it is trying to come up with. But it is not only the content of the program that becomes the subject of discussion in the city, the writer Qamar himself is called by many for his misogynistic opinions, which he tends to promote through his dramas . Whatever the case, it is clear and obvious that Meray Paas Tum Ho is quite problematic – from some of his dialogues to several representations of characters in the series. So whether you’re a fan of the show or not, here is a list of everything that is problematic:

Double standards

In his first episodes, Danes and Mehwish are to attend a wedding together, where Mehwish asks her what she should wear. By throwing a few suggestions, the Danish – first and foremost – does not like the people whose wedding they have to attend, and is also upset by the clothing choices that Mehwish throws at him. Mehwish wants to wear a sari, but the Danish does not want her to “show her size in front of other men” who will be present at the wedding. Therein lies the problem of the Danish – an overprotective husband, who should trust his wife and call the men who are looking at her, instead of making her feel ashamed for wanting to wear something she wants. Mehwish decides to listen to the Danish and is not wearing the sari, but once at the event, the Danish seems to have no problem dancing with Meherbano – Mehwish’s friend – who, incidentally flaunting its size. I mean, there is no problem with Meherbano, carrying whatever she wants, but the Danish was no different from those men who would have looked at his wife if the tables had been turned over. Sorry Danish, but just because you’re a man, don’t give you the freedom to do whatever you want, when women shouldn’t have any problem with that.

Now, things did not end there. Once Shehwaar approaches Mehwish for a dance, suddenly the overprotective side of the Dane seems to jump once more as he begins to get angry when he sees another man holding his wife by the waist. Even if he did exactly that. Uh, what do you want danish? He then quickly grabs Mehwish’s arm and leaves the site. We wonder what would have happened if Mehwish had done the same while the Danish had fun for a while on the dance floor with Meherbano?

Roomi’s oh-so-innocent imagery

Now, it is easy to understand that for children with broken families, it is often difficult to adjust to life compared to other children, especially in Pakistan where divorce and separation are considered taboo. However, Roomi’s case is slightly different. We don’t really blame the kid for doing what he does on the show, but it’s disturbing to see how interested he is in bringing his father and his teacher together, instead of wanting to reunite his parents. Yes, Mehwish left him and it upset him a lot. However, she regrets her mistake and makes amends with Roomi, but it seems that he is still determined that Danes will marry his teacher. So much so that he proposed it in his name. Talk about removing the children from their innocence.

With friends like these…

Danes and Mehwish’s friends, Salman and Ayesha – who are also married – are very confused. But let’s give them the benefit of the doubt. When you are friends with two people – who don’t want to be together – you sometimes have to choose sides. Salman and Ayesha are sometimes seen on the Danish side and at other times, defending Mehwish. And while this is still acceptable to some extent, they should not be involved in their lives. At some point, you let things go and let the two solve their problems on their own. And if you look at it from a practical point of view, how do they even have this time to talk about issues that don’t concern them?

However, recently Rehmat released her character in Meray Paas Tum Ho. Speaking to Instagram, she shared that she regretted doing the project and said, “I watched the interview with Khalil-ur -Rehman and I learned his problematic views on many things long after the project ended. I am not proud to be part of something so compromising and uninformed. However, like many others, I was not aware of the whole history or ideology of Khalil-ur-Rehman at the time this project was filmed – a year ago. My role in this project is limited, so I didn’t have a chance to see how it would happen or how it would end up on television and that’s where I think I slipped a bit. It was my very first telecommunications project and I am learning – I have learned to be careful and more aware of my creative choices. ”

Explicit misogyny of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Of course, the actors are just trying to make a living at the end of the day and although they shouldn’t have signed up for problematic content, the man behind the mask is none other than the writer Khalil -ur-Rehman Qamar. Since the drama was broadcast, many have expressed his misogynistic view, where he often portrays women in a bad light. However, if the tables were reversed and the Danish cheated on his wife, Mehwish would have to forgive her now. Because, come on, he’s trying to make amends, right? In Meray Paas Tum Ho’s special transmission, Khalil-ur-Rehman even said that men should cheat and lie. However, when a woman does not do so, she does not “qualify to be a woman”. Wait now. Can we see a certain resemblance between him and the Danish? Hmmm.

BONUS problem !: Shehwaar Ahmed

Save the best for last, here is the current owner of Shehwaar Chemicals – Shehwaar Ahmed. Now everyone called Mehwish for cheating on the Danish. Many have accused her of being greedy and of being a “bad woman”, but why does no one call Shehwaar? Why does no one blame Shehwaar for being a villain after other women, when he himself was married? I mean, if Mehwish is to blame, then Shehwaar is also responsible for the breakdown of a marriage. Two, in fact! He not only hurt Mehwish and the Dane – and their son Roomi, but also cheated on his own wife, Maham. Maham, on the other hand, didn’t blame Mehwish as much as she blamed her own husband for betraying her. Danish too has nothing but negativity for Mehwish – which should also exist for Shehwaar, because, let’s be honest. If there were no Shehwaar, there would probably have been no cheating.

Again, Khalil-ur-Rehman escapes by putting the woman under the radar, while the man does not face the consequences as she should. And it’s time for a change. It is high time that men be held accountable for their actions as much – if not more – than women in this society.

