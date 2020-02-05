Mera Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

The protagonist of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, has intrigued fans with his unique theme and his opinion. The creators released the new song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho yesterday and came to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section today.

A romantic song, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is sung by Ayushmann himself and is a relaxing number. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Vayu, perfectly capturing the romance between the two protagonists. The video follows Ayushmann and Jitendra through their PDA.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LBB6OV3Ano (/ embed)

How much did you like the recently released song by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan?

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in “How is the hype?”: BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Ayushmann Khurrana is a master of his trade and is ready to entertain his fans with another peculiar film entitled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The creators of the film released the first song, Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru Yesterday. The song features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo and is an optimistic version of the popular Honey Singh song.

The song is sung by Romy and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Vayu has given words to this song that shows Ayushmann fighting for his love. The highly commented kiss scene between Ayushmann and Jeetu also appears in the song and you definitely don’t want to miss the dance battle between Ayushamnn and Gajraj Rao at the end of the song.

Watch the song:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRud4CmNt3Y (/ embed)

Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan



Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana Trailer on “How is the hype?” BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Ayushmann Khurrana and the protagonist of Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, have been the theme of the moment for their theme from the beginning. The manufacturers stirred the hot tub with an incredible trailer yesterday and it has caught the attention of the masses. The advance has come to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section today. Scroll down to vote.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r6r8UYU7Zcs (/ embed)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan presents Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple in love. The trailer of the film captures its dynamics correctly, places the two against the family that opposes two boys in love, since it is a taboo. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film has an incredible cast backed by a strong and humorous script with a good message.

How much did you like the recently released trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan?

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana Poster on “How is the hype?” BLOCKBUSTER or Lackluster?

Ayushmann Khurrana has stood out for the success of his films, which the public continuously receives continuously. Publishing Article 15 and Bala this year, the actor recently revealed the poster of his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and we already love it. But the public too? Our exclusive section “How is the hype?” It will give you clarity for the same.

In our exclusive ‘How is the hype?“, Internet users rate the buzz of posters, songs, teaser and film advances, so it will be interesting to observe the reception of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan among the audience.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana Poster

Talking about the poster, he presents Ayushmann running away metaphorically from all the usual perception of society as can be seen in the way in which the bride and groom can be seen running in the background. In addition, a new release date has been presented as the film is postponed to February 21, 2020.

Look at the poster below:

Restless,

– Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 15, 2019

How much did you like the recently revealed poster with Ayushmann?

Previously, an ad video was also released showing a super talented cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Tripathi Pankhuri Awasthy and Neeraj Singh.

After portraying a person with erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana plays a homosexual who will fall in love with rookie Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Aanand L. Rai.

