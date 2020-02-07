Men’s Fall 2020 fashion trends that you want to rock as fast as possible

Scroll to view more pictures

Given that “looks inspired by men’s fashion” are always among the top trends for women, those who are not involved in fashion may not realize how wide the range of men’s fashion actually is. Fall 2020 fashion trends for men are the most perfect exhibit when it comes to highlighting how many different looks are on the rise – one is braver than the other, and whether you identify yourself as male, female, non-binary, or gender-specific , chances are good you will want to try at least one of these trends in the fall. Perhaps a sweater vest is the layering piece you’ve been looking for, or you’re ready to try the 70s vibrations discovered by Dries Van Noten. 2020 is definitely a year for everyone when it comes to fashion, and it’s crucial to create looks that can be expressed. From comfortable buffers to strong monochrome pink looks, there is a lot to love on the runways for autumn / winter 2020. So take a look at the best below.

1. Fans of fuchsia

REAL MEN WHEER PINK, and Kenzo, Berluti and Boss made sure everyone knew! That is, they passed on gentle millennial pink and raised the ante with a fiery fuchsia. Dear diary, please help me to find a suit in exactly this color for me. I really feel like I deserve one.

2. The 70s (fashion) show

At this year’s Dries Van Noten show, I felt like I was in my 70s, to the point where I was half convinced that Red Forman would magically emerge from this 70s show and runway would stomp. A 70s color palette paired with faux fur, boots with heels and bell bottoms is a perfect autumn outfit recipe.

3. Print from head to toe

Simple black suits? As if. Designers chose playful prints and patterns this year, and Louis Vuitton’s cloudscape was without a doubt the standout feature. However, designers such as Dries Van Noten, Dsquared2, GmbH played with colorful acid wash prints, so loud patterns are acceptable.

4. Puff it up

Finally, men’s fashion has started to turn to the life of puffer fish! The models from Balenciaga, Off-White and Fendi made themselves comfortable with oversized ball shirts. While the silhouette is particularly suitable for sports and street style, I’m definitely not mad at a buffer that is paired with a more formal look.

5. Autumn Whites

Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Ami all advocated plain-colored, neutral looks, but Craig Green’s all-white-everything attitude was my personal favorite. Autumn Whites are the new Winter Whites and I’m here for them!

6. In-Vested

Hello, please allow me to clarify how excited I am about the looks that have been kept up to date at Prada’s men’s fashion show. Sweater vests are the trend of 2020 that I didn’t see coming, but it’s just a stratification effect. While a vest looks great over a long-sleeved shirt, I’m a big fan of how models showed sleeveless skin at Prada. Power only moves, people.