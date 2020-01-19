Huawei’s chief financial officer will be in Canadian court this week for a long-awaited hearing. This is a major step towards determining his extradition to the United States, and a critical test for a Chinese company that has become emblematic of American-Chinese tensions.

Meng Wanzhou’s case has been under close scrutiny since his arrest in Vancouver in late 2018 at the request of the U.S. government, which accused him and Huawei of bank and tax fraud against Iran. She and the company denied the charges, and Meng accused US and Canadian officials of illegally detaining, searching, and interrogating her. The Attorney General of Canada said in a case filed in September that there was “no evidence” of Meng’s allegations “which give an air of reality.”

This week isn’t just about Meng’s fate. His extradition trial is a big test in a series of many this year for the Chinese tech company that his father, CEO Ren Zhengfei, built over three decades ago. Huawei has faced enormous pressure from the United States as it attempts to expand its 5G and smartphone businesses.

The affair has also strained relations between China and the United States and placed Canada in a delicate position between the two world superpowers. And although Washington and Beijing have recently concluded at least one temporary truce in the trade war, Meng’s case shows that these tensions are not completely subsiding.

The extradition case

Meng was placed under house arrest in Vancouver – where she had to surrender her passports and agree to live in one of the two houses she owns in the city – while waiting to know if she will be extradited to New York. There, the US authorities want her to face federal charges related to what they claim to be a Huawei scheme to make a false statement to the British bank HSBC in order to circumvent US sanctions against the Iran.

This week’s trial is scheduled to continue until Thursday and will address the question of whether the conduct for which the United States wants to try her meets Canada’s “double jeopardy” extradition standard. To be extradited from Canada, the alleged conduct for which the person will be tried in the country of destination must also constitute a crime in Canada.

Meng’s defense team has argued in court cases that, because the US case involved an alleged violation of sanctions against Iran that do not exist in Canada, this standard is not met.

But the Attorney General of Canada contends that the alleged conduct would also have been illegal in Canada, because lying to HSBC could have jeopardized the bank’s financial interests.

Even after this week’s hearings are over, the case could still take months or years to end. If the court finds that Meng’s case meets the “double jeopardy” standard, subsequent hearings will consider other elements of the extradition case. Meng, for example, accused Canadian border patrol officers of violating her rights when they detained her at Vancouver airport in late 2018. The Attorney General of Canada said in a file filed in September that the border agency “had acted in accordance with a legal authority”.

A federal judge will eventually decide to refer the case to the country’s attorney general, who also acts as the justice minister. The Minister – the highest ranking legal counsel in Canada – will have the ultimate authority to decide whether Meng should be extradited.

If the court finds this week that the standard of “double jeopardy” is not met, Meng could be released.

The case will likely have ramifications for the three countries involved as well. After Meng’s arrest, China arrested two Canadians for spying and urged Canada to release Meng. The arrests were widely viewed as retaliation for Meng’s arrest. The Chinese government said at the time that there was no comparison between the two cases. A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that Canadians “cannot hide their ignorance of the facts and their disregard for the rule of law and people around the world ridicule them.”

The situation leaves Canada in a difficult situation as it seeks to honor its reciprocal law enforcement agreement with the United States.

A “difficult year”

Meng’s case kicks off what Huawei predicted to be a “difficult year” in 2020. Huawei comes out of what was already a difficult year 2019, during which the Trump administration waged legal battles against society and suppressed its ability to operate in the United States. The U.S. government has long been concerned that Huawei poses a risk to national security and that Beijing may use the company’s products to spy on other countries, allegations the company has fiercely denied.

The allegations that Meng and Huawei committed bank fraud and bypassed sanctions are not the only lawsuit brought against the company by the U.S. government. Federal authorities have also accused Huawei of trying to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile. This case is pending. As in the case of the sanctions against Iran, Huawei pleaded not guilty and denied the charges.

Then, in May, the Trump administration placed Huawei on a commercial blacklist that prohibited American companies from selling it without a license – a decision that threatened to undermine the company’s supply chain and its ambition to become the first global seller of smartphones. The ban prevented Huawei from working with Google, cutting its smartphones from Silicon Valley services and hurting global sales outside of China, according to an independent study.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has urged allies to block Huawei products from their 5G networks – a move that would prevent the Chinese company from working with countries on next-generation crucial network technology.

It is unclear whether these efforts will be successful. While the Australian government has banned Huawei from providing 5G technology to its networks, the UK and Germany have left the door open.

“The British will determine if the special relationship is strong enough to buy Huawei,” said Jim Lewis, executive vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “They’re testing the waters on it. I don’t think they have a clear signal from the United States.”

– CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this report.