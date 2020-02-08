Memory of P Parameswaran: RSS ideologist, activist and a reluctant politician

As it transformed from University of Travancore to Kerala University, the state’s leading university sent a letter to P Parameswaran, the RSS ideologist who breathed his last Sunday morning.

It was a request for the gold medal and the certificate that he earned as a rank holder in BA history (awards) as a student of University College Thiruvananthpuram in 1950. The inquisitive boy from Muhamma in Alappuzha district was more interested in reading history books from the state library then the notes of classrooms. He devoted himself to national reconstruction by becoming a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during his student days (RSS). He left the city after completing the course with flying colors, and did not even bother to collect the earnings. His primary interest was Hindu society and RSS.

Although regarded as a top ideologist of the present time, Parameswaran could not reach the formal training of the Sangh, which lies in attending the camps. He suffered from Wet Pluracy, a lung disease, and had to be treated in Nagpur and then rested. While staying at RSS’s headquarters, he came close to Golwalkar, the ideological supremo of the outfit.

The belief that was directly obtained from Golwalkar made Parameswaran a fervent advocate of ideology. With that conviction, he was able to take a strong stand against Ramakrishna Math in Kolkata when he claimed in the HC that they are not Hindus. Being a “dikshadhari” of Mathematics did not prevent him from pointing out the error.

The contribution of Parameswaran to Kerala and the Hindu society as a whole will be remembered for the introduction of Ramayana Month four decades ago. He played an important role in organizing a ‘Vishala Hindu Sammelanam’ – a gathering of all Hindu organizations of the state in Kochi in 1982, who recited the idea of ​​Ramayana during the Malayalam month of Karkkidaka, which until then had an unfavorable month was considered.

It soon turned out to be an agglutinating power of the Hindu psyche in the state that cut through organizations and caste and made the book written by Ezhuthazchan a bestseller. Now it is one of the two favorable pilgrimage seasons after the Mandalam of Sabarimala.

Parameswaran’s disappointment after the political scenario of the post-Emergency phase in which he was a MISA prisoner transformed him into a full-time social activist. He became director of Deen Dayal Research Institute in New Delhi. However, his focus soon shifted to Kerala when he discovered that the ideologies of Marxism along with the religions of Christianity and Islam were accelerated while the nationalist movement failed.

For example, he came up with the idea of ​​”Bharatiya Vichara Kendra” as an intellectual forum that can effectively address such challenges through in-depth studies, research, and dissemination of “Bharatiya” ideas among the elite and the masses in the year 1982. It currently has 30 functioning units in academically important centers of Kerala. With countless debates and dialogues with political rivals, it emerged as an intellectual renaissance of “Bharatiya” thoughts.

After graduating, Parameswaran started his activities in Kozhikode and played a central role in starting Sangh literature, especially the weekly Kesari. His first published work was in Malayalam and was based on the commission report of an ICS officer KC Niyogi on the activities of missionaries from Kerala in Madhya Pradesh. It was called “Foreign Mission Activities in India.” His initiative to offer the residents of Manathala near Guruvayoor freedom of dedication in collaboration with the festival of a temple owned by Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) yogam was remarkable with the participation of members of Hindu society.

His role in organizing Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) in Kerala and the National Council meeting in Kozhikode in 1967 heralded the party’s accession to the state. Despite his reticence in politics, he kept to the organizational obligation and served the BJS until 1977 and became his national vice president.

With the demise of Parameswaran, a tough, ideological Hindu has offered adieu. It cannot be predicted when such a personality appears in society.

(The author is a Prantheeya Karya Kari Sadasyan of the RSS. The views are personal)

